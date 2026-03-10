Dida's Carpool Ride-Sharing Model Runs Low On Fuel

The company's revenue fell about 44% in the second half of last year, accelerating from a 29% drop in the first half

image credit: Bamboo Works

Key Takeaways:

Dida's revenue tumbled by nearly half in the six months through last December, as it most likely slipped into the red during that period

The company's challenges stem from its relatively small scale, an inefficient carpool ride-sharing model, and the rise of a new generation of open ride-sharing platforms

Is ride-sharing service Dida Inc. (2559.HK) nearing the end of the road?

That results in longer trip times for individual passengers, which can sometimes be quite a bit longer if a series of pickups and drop-offs are far apart. Dida calls this problem its main pain point, and says it's working to optimize route maps for individual drivers to minimize the length of travel time for each passenger.

Despite this pain point, you would think such bargain services should thrive in China's current economic slowdown, where consumers are looking for ways to save a little money wherever they can. But that apparently isn't the case for Dida. According to its profit alert, Dida expects to report revenue of 477.3 million yuan ($69 million) to 527.6 million yuan for 2025, down 36% year-on-year at the midpoint from the 787.2 million yuan it reported in 2024.

Some number crunching using previously reported data for the first half of last year and the midpoint of its full-year forecast range shows the company's revenue tanked by nearly half in the second half of the year, down about 44% year-on-year. That would represent a sharp deterioration from the first half, when its revenue fell 29%.

Losing share to larger rivals, open platforms

Dida is facing challenges on several fronts, creating difficulties that could be hard to overcome in its current form that focuses on carpool-based ride sharing.

Another major factor working against Dida is the rise of a generation of open platforms that can host many ride-sharing companies, creating an opening for smaller operators that don't need to spend big money on their own platforms. Such open platforms are operated by big names like Baidu and Amap, which have the resources to create apps that can compete with more traditional standalone products like ones from Dida and DiDi Global.

Last but not least is the previously mentioned pain point, namely, that a trip using Dida's service can often take twice as long, or often even longer, than a traditional trip pairing a single rider with a single driver.

Dida is also relatively cash rich, with about 1 billion yuan in its coffers at the end of last June, roughly the same as a year earlier. That means it's probably not in danger of running out of financial fuel in the next year or two. But unless it can reverse its sharp revenue and profit declines, the company could quite possibly find itself hitting a cash crunch once it uses up the dwindling resources in its fuel tank.

To subscribe to Bamboo Works weekly free newsletter, click here

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.