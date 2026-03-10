Cash-Challenged Tenways Files For IPO To Shore Up Finances

The European-focused e-bike brand owned by Radvance Cayman hopes to recharge its finances after losing money for the last three years

Key Takeaways:

Radvance Cayman, owner of the Tenways e-bike brand, has posted losses in the last three years, with negative operating cash flow in two of those

Growth in the highly competitive European e-bike market, which accounts for most of the company's sales, is expected to slow in the next five years

Big backers

Radvance conducted five funding rounds in China between 2021 and 2024, attracting big-name investors like Hillhouse, Tencent, and LVMH-backed L Catterton. Its ultimate aim was an IPO, despite still lacking profits five years after starting operations.

The company's revenue logged solid growth in 2024, rising 26.2% that year to 60.64 million euros. But then things suddenly slowed last year, as its revenue rose just 3.1% year-on-year to 54.19 million euros in the first nine months. Throughout that time the company's gross margin has steadily improved as it gained scale and experience, rising from 25.8% in 2023 to 30.4% in 2024, and further to 31.8% in the first nine months of last year.

On an adjusted basis, which excludes fair value changes in financial instruments and other non-cash items, the company passed an important milestone when it became profitable with a 1.24 million euro profit in the first nine months of last year, reversing a 1.44 million euro loss a year earlier.

The company was also generating negative cash flow from its core operations until recently, including a 21.2 million euro outflow in 2023 and 13.2 million euros in 2024. But it also turned positive for that metric last year when it reported a modest positive cash inflow from operations of 1.83 million euros in the first nine months.

The company has depended on bank borrowings and money raised by issuing convertible redeemable preferred shares to keep pedaling forward on its road to profitability. Still, its listing document points out that a return to negative net cash flow from operating activities could constraint its working capital.

Net liabilities surge

While its cash flow situation has been improving, the company's net current liabilities have also been rising quickly, growing from 10.96 million euros at the end of 2023 to 70.76 million euros by the end of last September. Its mounting obligations could expose the company to liquidity strains and heighten financial risk, underscoring its need for more capital through a public listing.

Radvance is also exposed to foreign exchange risk, since most of its revenue is derived from Europe while many of its component suppliers are in China.

In addition to Benelux, Tenways' other major market is Germany. Benefitting from a new model launch, its revenue jumped 21.3% year-on-year in its core Benelux markets during the first nine months of 2025. But stiff competitive led to a 17.6% contraction in Germany during that time, resulting in a modest 3.7% revenue increase for all of Europe in the first nine months of last year.

