Senasic Sheds 'Mom-And-Pop Chip Shop' Roots With Hong Kong IPO

The maker of automotive sensors could be valued at $200 million or more, a decade after its founding by two engineers with just 1 million yuan in registered capital

image credit: Bamboo Works

Key Takeaways:

Senasic Electronics has filed for a Hong Kong IPO, boasting a list of industry backers including Geely, SAIC, GAC and Sany

The automotive sensor maker's revenue growth slowed last year, but steady improvement in its gross margin could lift it to profitability this year on an adjusted basis

In this case, Senasic is really a "pop-and-pop" affair, since its founders and two key executives are both 48-year-old engineers surnamed Li, though they presumably aren't related. Li Mengxiong and Li Shuguang set up their company in 2015 with just 1 million yuan ($145,000) in registered capital, and were its only two initial stakeholders with 75% and 25% of its shares, respectively.

Despite its mom-and-pop feel, Senasic is no slouch when it comes to attracting big-name backers. Some of China's top car makers are among its investors, including Geely, SAIC and GAC, as well as heavy machinery giant Sany. The IPO also counts CICC as one of its underwriters, showing the company can attract big names despite its modest size and background. Many of those investors were part of a 500 million fundraising conducted by Senasic in 2023.

The company is the world's third-largest maker of automotive sensor chips with 8.5% of the global market, behind Europe's Infineon (IFX.DE ) with 30%, and Li Mingxiong's former employer Sensata with 21%. Senasic is the leader in China with 22% of the market, which positions it well as Chinese car makers look set to dominate the global market in the future.

In terms of financial metrics, Senasic looks most like Sensata. The Chinese company is still losing money, though it looks set to become profitable as early as this year. That's similar to Sensata, which is profitable now but lost money as recently as 2023. Senasic's gross margin of 28.0% last year is also similar Sensata's 29.3%. Both are significantly behind Infineon's latest figure of 39.4% – reflecting their smaller size.

Uneven growth

The company positions itself as an SoC designer, and uses a typical asset-light model that employs third-party fabs for actual products.

Its revenue grew 56% in 2024 to 348 million yuan, though the rate slowed to 37% last year when the figure reached 478 million yuan. Tire sensors are its top product, accounting for about 60% of its revenue in the last two years. Universal sensor interfaces are the second largest source at 24% last year, though we should point out that figure has been dropping steadily from its 38% contribution in 2023.

Senasic could accelerate its growth through M&A, and it completed one such deal back in 2022 when it purchased a smaller peer called Gainsil for about 126 million yuan. But just a year later, it booked a 76 million yuan goodwill impairment loss on the purchase, showing it significantly overpaid for the company, reflecting its lack of experience at such M&A.

While the company has undoubtedly learned some lessons from such setbacks, it really could benefit from having some more seasoned managers at the helm to take it to the next level. Such management could quickly build up a company that has accomplished quite a lot from very modest beginnings, and position it as a key player in China's broader ambitions to build up its semiconductors sector.

