Heat On Nvidia

China Gives Up On 5%

All investors should pay attention to China because China is the second largest economy in the world and is striving to replace the U.S. as the world's superpower.

Historically, in spite of slowing growth, China has resisted setting its GDP growth target below 5%. Now China is giving up on 5%, setting its 2026 GDP growth target at 4.5% – 5%. This is the lowest target set by China since 1991.

When China was growing at about 12% and everyone was bullish on China, we were one of the first, if not the first, to make a bold bearish call that China's supercycle was over. That call has now proven prescient.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Gold

Bitcoin

Yesterday, bitcoin Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) staged a major rally on hopes of favorable legislation. Prudent investors need to be aware that crypto legislation is hitting a road block as banks refuse to back a White House proposal.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.