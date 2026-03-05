We’re At War With Iran. The Strait of Hormuz is disrupted. Chips rallied 5%. Bitcoin ripped past $73K. And nonfarm payrolls drop Friday.

THE RUNDOWN

WAR › U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran are now in their fourth day. Iran partially closed the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for roughly 13 million barrels of oil per day. A container ship was struck at the Strait today. Qatar halted LNG production. Saudi Arabia’s biggest refinery went offline after drone attacks. Trump said the Navy will escort tankers “if necessary” and told reporters alongside Germany’s Merz: “Everything’s been knocked out in Iran.” Oil spiked above $77 on Monday, pulled back to $74 on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Bessent signaled measures to ease fuel prices. Goldman said only a “severe and sustained” disruption would hit global growth. That scenario isn’t off the table.

CRYPTO › Bitcoin crossed $73,000, up nearly 8% in 24 hours. Partly geopolitical hedging, partly legislative: the Clarity Act (stablecoin legalization) is gaining momentum, and Trump publicly sided with crypto firms over banks on stablecoin interest. Saylor bought another 3,015 BTC last week at roughly $67,700 each. Strategy now holds 720,737 Bitcoin. The “digital gold” narrative is being tested in real time alongside actual gold at $5,162.

EARNINGS › CrowdStrike ($CRWD) beat by 4.7%, stock up 4.17%. Ross Stores ($ROST) crushed it with a 22% EPS beat and jumped 8%. Target ($TGT) posted a massive 66% beat, but the stock barely moved (down 0.4%), which tells you everything about how guidance-driven this tape is. Coming up Thursday: Costco ($COST) after market (consensus EPS $4.55) and Marvell ($MRVL) with AI/datacenter commentary in focus.

THE PLAY: How to Position Through a Shooting War

The instinct when bombs start falling is to sell everything or buy everything. Both are usually wrong. Here’s what actually matters for your portfolio right now.

First, the oil risk. The Strait of Hormuz handles about 20% of global oil transit. If it stays partially disrupted, oil above $80 is the base case. If Iran fully closes it, analysts at MST Marquee said this could be three times worse than the 1970s oil embargo, with crude potentially hitting triple digits. That’s the tail risk. It hasn’t happened yet, and Trump’s Navy escort pledge is designed to prevent it. But you should know the scenario exists.

Third, the macro overlay. Nonfarm payrolls Friday will tell us whether the labor market is strong enough to absorb an oil shock without the Fed needing to intervene. Kashkari said Tuesday he’d expected one cut this year but is “now unsure.” A hot print means the economy has a buffer. A weak print means we’re absorbing a commodity shock into a slowing labor market, which is a very different setup.

The honest answer: nobody knows how long this lasts. Position sizing matters more than direction right now. Keep positions smaller than usual, use wider stops, and don’t let headlines make you chase. The VIX at 28 means options are expensive, which makes defined-risk strategies (spreads, collars) more attractive than naked directional bets.

Wars end. Portfolios that survive them are the ones that didn’t blow up on day four.

Thanks for reading! For more updates throughout the week, follow @WOLF_Financial on X.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.