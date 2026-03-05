The narrowing of subsidies has yet to suppress buying, and instead consumers are gravitating towards products that offer more value-added features like AI capabilities

image credit: Bamboo Works

China's national consumer subsidy policy is heading into a new cycle in 2026. An initial allocation of 62.5 billion yuan ($9.1 billion) was smoothly channeled to retail terminals across the country at the start of this year, though coverage under the policy has narrowed notably. Nevertheless, during the peak Lunar New Year consumption season, purchases of 3C electronics and major home appliances remained active, with a noticeable shift in consumer preferences towards mid- to high-end products.

At the same time, supply-side pressures have mounted as rising raw material costs led to price adjustments for several home appliance categories. The combined dynamics of policy adjustments and evolving consumer behavior are adding notable new trends to China's 3C electronics and home appliance markets.

From broad stimulus to selective upgrades

Chasing quality

But strong demand hasn't addressed underlying concerns on the supply side. Since 2025, prices for commodities like copper and aluminum, as well as memory chips, have continued to climb, with this cost pressure being passed down to the retail end.

Enduring mark of temporary policy

The deeper significance of the ongoing national subsidy policy lies not only in stimulating short-term sales, but also in creating momentum for industrial upgrades. Data indicates consumer willingness to pay for cutting-edge technologies is gradually moving beyond mere subsidy dependency. A growing number of consumers are seeking full-feature functions and opting for top-tier home appliances in a single purchase.

Looking forward, the national subsidy policy will remain the most direct tool for lifting consumer spending in the short term. The narrowing of subsidies has yet to suppress spending, and instead consumers are gravitating towards products within program guidelines that offer higher specifications, longer lifecycles, and better solutions to pain points. This provides a key signal that Chinese consumers are increasingly willing to pay for advanced technology.

