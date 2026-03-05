Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar provides several important releases ahead of tomorrow's highly anticipated Non Farm Payrolls report – early releases include the Import and Export Price Index data alongside Q4 Preliminary Non Farm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs, as well as Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims, offering an updated look at labor market conditions. These early releases could influence Treasury yields and risk sentiment heading into the open.

At 10:30AM ET, Natural Gas Inventories are reported by the Department of Energy, followed by Treasury announcements and bill auctions throughout the late morning including the 3 and 6 Month Bill Announcement at 11:00AM ET and the 4 and 8 Week Bill Auction at 11:30AM ET. Later in the afternoon at 1:15PM ET, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman speaks at a virtual New York Bankers Association event discussing the economy and innovation. With multiple labor and inflation related data points ahead of tomorrow's jobs report, expect positioning and volatility to build as traders prepare for the week's most important release.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 684.75 as markets prepare for several economic releases ahead of tomorrow's Non Farm Payrolls report. If buyers defend this level following the 8:30AM ET data window, a move toward 687.50 may develop, followed by 690.25 if momentum builds into the late morning session. Sustained strength above 692.50 would signal improving breadth and could open the door toward 695.00 if risk sentiment stabilizes ahead of NFP.

If SPY loses 684.75 with conviction, sellers may press into 682.00. A breakdown there could expose 679.50, and continued downside pressure may test 676.75. Labor data often moves yields quickly, so expect volatility around the early data releases.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 610.00 and attempting to stabilize after recent swings in tech sentiment. If buyers maintain control above this pivot, a move toward 613.50 may develop, followed by 617.00 if growth participation expands. A break above 620.00 would signal stronger upside momentum returning to the Nasdaq complex.

If 610.00 fails to hold, sellers may guide price into 606.75. A sustained breakdown could bring 603.50 into focus, and deeper weakness may target 600.00. Growth stocks remain sensitive to rate expectations and tomorrow's jobs data.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 262.00 and attempting to hold recent support levels. If buyers defend this zone, a move toward 264.75 may develop, followed by 267.50 if broader tech firms. Sustained strength above 270.00 would suggest improving institutional demand.

If 262.00 breaks lower, sellers may test 259.50. A breakdown there could expose 256.75, and continued weakness may bring 253.75 into play. Watch Apple's relative strength for clues about broader mega cap sentiment.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 405.25 and maintaining strength above the 400 psychological level. If buyers defend this pivot, price may rotate toward 408.50, followed by 412.00 if upside momentum builds. Sustained trade above 415.00 would indicate continued structural improvement.

If 405.25 fails to hold, sellers may press into 402.25. Continued weakness could extend into 398.75, and deeper downside may test 395.50. Microsoft remains an important driver of overall Nasdaq direction.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 182.25 and attempting to stabilize following recent volatility in the semiconductor sector. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 186.00 may develop, followed by 189.75 if semiconductor sentiment improves. Sustained trade above 192.50 would reflect renewed upside momentum.

If 182.25 breaks lower, sellers may test 178.75 quickly. A breakdown there could expose 175.50, and continued weakness may target 171.75. NVDA continues to act as a sentiment leader for growth stocks.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 304.75 and holding just above the 300 psychological region. If buyers defend this zone, a move toward 307.75 may unfold, followed by 310.50 if communication services strengthen. A break above 313.50 would signal improving upside momentum.

If 304.75 fails, sellers may press into 301.75. A sustained breakdown could expose 298.75, and deeper weakness may target 296.00. Losing the 300 handle would likely weigh on broader tech sentiment.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 664.00 and continues to show relative strength compared to many peers. If buyers maintain control above this pivot, price may rotate toward 668.00, followed by 672.50 if upside momentum expands. Sustained strength above 676.00 would indicate continued leadership among mega cap growth stocks.

If 664.00 breaks down, sellers may guide price into 659.75. A deeper pullback could test 655.50, and continued weakness may bring 651.25 into focus. Relative performance here remains important for overall tech sentiment.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 404.25 and remains highly reactive to both macro tone and broader tech momentum. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 408.50 may develop, followed by 412.75 if speculative participation builds. A breakout above 417.00 would signal stronger upside momentum.

If 404.25 fails to hold, sellers may test 399.75. Continued downside pressure could extend into 395.50, and deeper weakness may bring 391.00 into view. Tesla often amplifies broader market swings.

Final Word: Trade with discipline and manage risk carefully.

