Understanding the Power Inflow Signal

Order flow analytics analyze real-time buying and selling trends by examining the volume, timing, and order size across both retail and institutional traders. These insights offer a more detailed understanding of price behavior and market sentiment for a stock, allowing the trader or institution to make the most informed decision possible.

LRCX Performance

At the time of the Power Inflow, LRCX was priced at $219.24. Following the signal:

• Intraday High As Of 2:45PM EST: $225.12 (+2.68%)

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, investment recommendations, or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. The analysis is based on stock order flow data, but accuracy is not guaranteed. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.