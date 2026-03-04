Secret Iran Outreach
Note the following:
Magnificent Seven Money Flows
Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.
In the early trade, money flows are positive in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).
In the early trade, money flows are positive in S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ).
Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks
Gold
Oil
API crude inventories came at a build of 5.6M barrels vs. a consensus of a build of 2.2M barrels.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing aggressive buying on the report of Iran outreach and is now trading above $70K. This demonstrates once again that bitcoin is not a hedge but a speculative risk asset.
What To Do Now
Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.
