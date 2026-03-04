Secret Iran Outreach

Please click here for an enlarged chart of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) which represents the benchmark stock market index S&P 500 (SPX).

Note the following:

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

In the early trade, money flows are positive in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) , Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) , NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) , and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) .

In the early trade, money flows are positive in S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) .

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Gold

Oil

API crude inventories came at a build of 5.6M barrels vs. a consensus of a build of 2.2M barrels.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing aggressive buying on the report of Iran outreach and is now trading above $70K. This demonstrates once again that bitcoin is not a hedge but a speculative risk asset.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

**

**

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.