Supply chain challenges are causing consumer staples stocks to tumble as the flare-up of conflict in Iran impacts Wall Street, but could these defensive plays benefit from the prospect of a return to a high inflation environment?

As military operations began in Iran, global shares largely declined while oil prices rallied as investors took stock of the changing market conditions.

The S&P 500 fell more than 2.5% on Tuesday from Monday's highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and US bonds also suffered downturns.

Following a weekend of conflict, markets had been rising on Monday as investors offered up a show of confidence that the war wouldn't intensify any further. But while volatility saw many stocks fluctuate in value, consumer staples were a drag on major indexes as investors cycled back into riskier investments.

Within the S&P 500, Altria (MO), Brown-Forman (BF.A) (BF.B), Kraft Heinz (KHC), and Constellation Brands (STZ) all posted declines ranging between 1.3% and 1.9%. Over in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Coca-Cola (KO) also slipped 1.1% lower.

Although it's still too early to tell the true extent of the war in Iran and how far-reaching the consequences will be for Wall Street, there's a real risk that supply chain disruptions, energy cost increases, and freight expenses could drive consumer prices higher as demand falls, putting pressure on consumer staples companies.

However, there may also be opportunities for budget-focused consumer goods stocks that may prosper at a time when higher inflation drives demand back towards cost-effective staples.

Supply Chain Challenges

The conflict in Iran has wreaked havoc on global supply chains, with the Strait of Hormuz closing, stalling 20% of the global oil supply and disrupting around 18% of air cargo.

The challenges have forced many new logistics shifts for US firms, with decision-makers proactively looking for workarounds in preparation for a prolonged supply chain slowdown.

"The biggest challenge that US businesses face for the weeks and months ahead will be the impact of oil price increases on supply chains, with US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures rising over 8% to $72 per barrel in recent days, while Brent crude futures climbed briefly to a peak of $82 per barrel," said Iván Marchena, Senior Economist at global brokerage brand Just2Trade.

"If the Iran war becomes protracted, we're likely to see Brent oil prices above $100 per barrel. For many consumer staples firms that rely on oil or long-distance shipments, this will invariably create strong pricing pressures that could see inflation return for consumers at a time when the light at the end of the tunnel appeared to be brighter than ever for the ongoing cost-of-living challenges faced by the US."

Another major issue being faced by consumer staples stocks is that shipping diversions away from the area of conflict and around the Cape of Good Hope are adding up to two additional weeks to journey times, running the risk of supply delays similar to what we saw during the pandemic years.

The prospect of container shortages, port congestion, and far greater freight rates can all ramp up the costs and scarcity associated with sourcing materials, which are likely to be passed on to the consumer.

Opportunities for Consumer Staples

Although inflation is largely negative for Wall Street, particularly at a time when expectations are high for the Federal Reserve to continue its rate-lowering cycle, a flare-up could help to drive growth for consumer staple stocks over the long-term.

The inelastic demand for essentials like food and medication, regardless of economic conditions, offers investors a higher degree of resilience in the face of inflationary pressures, making these stocks an attractive long-term play for investors keen to build hedges against more disruption in the Middle East.

During the flare-up of inflation in the United States in 2022, consumer staples stocks largely outperformed their growth-focused counterparts, underlining their value as a defensive play during periods of market uncertainty. Despite the threat of supply chain disruptions, a high cost-of-living environment could see the staples show their worth once again.

What's Next for Consumer Staples?

Market volatility never happens without rhyme or reason, and the emergence of fresh uncertainty in the Middle East means that there are far fewer assured stock market movements for investors while the outcome of the conflict remains unclear.

For consumer staple stocks, many firms will likely experience severe supply chain disruptions in the short term as world shipping routes and energy costs become more challenging. However, the prospect of a rise in inflation could see their stock market struggle become short-lived as consumers shift back to essential purchases in a prolonged conflict.

Whether consumer staples stocks could rally off the back of a longer period of uncertainty in Iran remains to be seen, but they're certainly worth tracking for investors looking at defensive plays amid the ongoing volatility on Wall Street.

Disclosure: On the date of publication, Dmytro Spilka did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. Dmytro Spilka does not intend to make a trade in any of the securities mentioned above in the next 72 hours.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.