The European Union leads the United States in digital asset regulatory completeness but at a cost. The EU's Markets-in-Crypto-Assets (MiCA) rules created a unified framework across 30 countries and materially reduced fraud and boosted consumer confidence. High compliance costs have undercut competitiveness for Europe as a go-to for blockchain startups.

Eight EU-based digital asset firms warned European regulators last month that the bloc was at risk of squandering their early lead in building a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency markets, saying the U.S. was moving faster on tokenization.

"The EU isn’t behind on regulation, it’s actually ahead on how thorough the framework is," said Jonatan Randin, Senior Market Analyst at PrimeXBT. "But capital is responding to the U.S. approach faster because it’s cheaper and easier to participate. The EU chose to be thorough; the U.S. chose to be accessible. Right now, money is flowing toward the accessible."

Startups & liquidity are shifting to the U.S., including venture funding, ETF inflows, and all the new "unicorns" are concentrated in the U.S. Meanwhile, Europe faces consolidation among larger players and an outflow of talent.

Europe vs America

Some 30% of American adults now own crypto versus 8.9% in Europe. Participation among retail investors grew 27% and stablecoin holdings jumped 40% in the EU after MiCA. The problem is on the investment side, where compliance costs make it expensive for new players to enter.

Regulatory Capture? The "Crypto Control Grid"

Still, not everyone is happy with the direction. True crypto natives are skeptical of the government being involved in stablecoins. They often see it as a private layer to a central bank digital currency: centralized, programmable, and controllable.

Nanak Nihal Khalsa, cofounder of Holonym Foundation, a privacy-preserving identity tool behind human.tech is focused on how regulation will treat privacy and identity, suggesting that compliance models that force centralized identity capture may undermine core Web3 values.

human.tech has just launched its Wallet-as-a-Protocol (WaaP) on Sui, enabling developers to embed self-custodial, seedless wallets with familiar logins directly into apps without relying on centralized Wallet-as-a-Service providers. WaaP has been popularized more recently by digital identity and decentralized infrastructure projects growing wary of cryptocurrencies’ future as a method of control.

Regulatory bodies are not publicly moving to regulate WaaP as a category, but the structural logic of how wallets are treated in both U.S. and European regulatory regimes matters.

For now, the emphasis in the U.S. is about financial integrity, compliance for intermediaries and platforms like Gemini, rather than policing start ups. MiCA is for consumer protection, but also creates licensing, disclosure, and capital markets requirements. Decentralized protocols do not seem to be an overt target. Anyone can build on them, including traditional finance and publicly traded companies.

Cryptocurrency investors wanted regulation to make the market grow. But they mostly wanted guidelines so they could sell the coins associated with new blockchain-related startups and not be treated as scammers.

Instead, they are getting more than that. Crypto investors are still not protected from fraud and theft the way traditional capital markets are protected.

Washington and Brussels are building the regulatory rails for crypto to become traditional finance 2.0. The question is whether decentralization survives the transition.

Crypto natives worry that innovation will require regulator permission. This means only well-capitalized and well-connected start ups can survive compliance costs.

Another worry is that decentralized projects become legally risky, and that privacy tools and non-KYC DeFi eventually gets labeled an illegal financial service. In a worse case scenario, the new regulatory frameworks could push the decentralized actors into grayzones or even black markets, a day away from some country's Justice Department dropping the hammer.

Ethereum's founder thinks the two worlds can co-exist.

"Our job should be to make the open-source, permissionless, trustless, secure censorship resistant ecosystem strong, so that it can hold its own and ultimately prove itself superior to both anything closed and permissioned," said Vitalik Buterin on his X account on Feb. 26.

"The real question on regulation is whether the EU’s more careful approach pays off long-term, or whether compliance costs keep pushing talent and capital toward the U.S.," said Randin. "That’s probably the biggest question in global crypto policy at the moment."

Disclosure: The writer invests in Bitcoin. Image created by the author.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.