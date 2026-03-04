Key Takeaways:
- Domestic Chinese food and beverage chains are utilizing rapid franchising to overtake global giants
- Mid-tier Western brands are struggling to maintain their footing in China due to a lack of localization and sufficient scale
China's food and beverage sector is experiencing a massive franchising boom, led by homegrown brands expanding at lightning speed. Meanwhile, a number of major foreign chains and their franchisees are simultaneously hitting a rough patch, forcing a broader overhaul of their operations. We believe these two trends are closely connected by a shifting consumer landscape, evolving tastes, and the brutal necessity of scale.
Historically, Western goods — from Volkswagen to Buick, and across fashion and food — were highly sought after as Chinese purchasing power grew. However, geopolitics and the aftermath of the Covid pandemic have shifted consumer preferences toward domestic brands.
Foreign mid-tier chains hit a rough patch
