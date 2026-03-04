Key Takeaways:

Domestic Chinese food and beverage chains are utilizing rapid franchising to overtake global giants

Mid-tier Western brands are struggling to maintain their footing in China due to a lack of localization and sufficient scale

image credit: Bamboo Works

China's food and beverage sector is experiencing a massive franchising boom, led by homegrown brands expanding at lightning speed. Meanwhile, a number of major foreign chains and their franchisees are simultaneously hitting a rough patch, forcing a broader overhaul of their operations. We believe these two trends are closely connected by a shifting consumer landscape, evolving tastes, and the brutal necessity of scale.

Historically, Western goods — from Volkswagen to Buick, and across fashion and food — were highly sought after as Chinese purchasing power grew. However, geopolitics and the aftermath of the Covid pandemic have shifted consumer preferences toward domestic brands.

Foreign mid-tier chains hit a rough patch

