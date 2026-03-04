Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar remains relatively light but still contains several important data points that may influence early market direction, starting with ADP Non Farm Employment Change that provides a preview of labor market conditions ahead of Friday's official jobs report. At 9:45AM ET, the Final S&P Global Services PMI and Composite PMI offer insight into service sector activity. At 10:00AM ET, markets will closely watch the ISM Services Index including Prices Paid, New Orders, and Employment components for signals on demand and inflation pressures.

At 10:30AM ET, the Department of Energy releases Crude Oil, Gasoline, and Distillate Inventories which may impact energy markets and inflation expectations. Later in the afternoon at 2:00PM ET, the Federal Reserve Beige Book provides a qualitative snapshot of economic conditions across Fed districts ahead of the next policy meeting. With limited hard data but several meaningful releases clustered in the morning, expect volatility around the 10:00AM window.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 679.25 as markets continue to digest geopolitical headlines while awaiting the 8:15AM ET ADP employment report and later ISM Services data. If buyers defend this zone, a move toward 682.00 may develop, followed by 685.00 if momentum builds through the 10:00AM ET data window. Sustained strength above 687.50 would signal improving participation and could open the door toward 690.00 if risk sentiment stabilizes.

If SPY loses 679.25 with conviction, sellers may press into 676.75. A breakdown there could expose 674.00, and continued downside pressure may test 671.50. With lighter data but multiple macro catalysts during the morning window, expect volatility around key releases.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 601.25 and attempting to stabilize above the key 600 level. If buyers maintain control above this pivot, a move toward 604.50 may develop, followed by 608.00 if growth participation expands. A break above 610.75 would reflect stronger upside momentum returning to tech.

If 601.25 fails to hold, sellers may guide price into 598.25. A sustained breakdown could bring 594.75 into focus, and deeper weakness may target 591.50. Growth stocks remain sensitive to macro data and rate expectations.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 262.25 and attempting to maintain short term support. If buyers defend this area, a move toward 264.75 may develop, followed by 267.50 if broader tech firms. Sustained strength above 270.00 would indicate improving institutional demand.

If 262.25 breaks lower, sellers may test 259.75. A breakdown there could expose 257.25, and continued weakness may bring 254.50 into view. Watch Apple's relative strength for clues about broader mega cap sentiment.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 402.25 and reclaiming ground above the key 400 level. If buyers hold this area, price may rotate toward 405.25, followed by 408.50 if upside momentum builds. Sustained trade above 410.75 would signal strengthening structure within large cap tech.

If 402.25 fails to hold, sellers may press into 399.50. Continued weakness could extend into 396.25, and deeper downside may test 392.75. Microsoft often influences overall Nasdaq direction.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 181.00 and attempting to stabilize after recent volatility. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 184.50 may develop, followed by 188.00 if semiconductor sentiment improves. Sustained trade above 191.25 would reflect renewed upside momentum.

If 181.00 breaks lower, sellers may test 177.50 quickly. A breakdown there could expose 174.25, and continued weakness may target 170.75. NVDA remains a key driver of broader tech sentiment.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 301.75 and hovering near the psychological 300 level. If buyers defend this zone, a move toward 304.75 may unfold, followed by 307.75 if communication services strengthen. A break above 310.25 would signal improving upside momentum.

If 301.75 fails, sellers may press into 298.75. A sustained breakdown could expose 296.25, and deeper weakness may target 293.50. Losing the 300 handle could weigh on sentiment in large cap growth.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 654.00 and continues to show relative strength compared to peers. If buyers defend this pivot, price may rotate toward 658.25, followed by 662.00 if momentum expands. Sustained strength above 665.50 would indicate continued leadership in the growth space.

If 654.00 breaks down, sellers may guide price into 649.75. A deeper pullback could test 645.50, and continued weakness may bring 641.25 into focus. Relative performance here remains important for broader tech sentiment.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 397.25 and remains highly reactive to macro sentiment and broader tech flows. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 401.50 may develop, followed by 405.75 if speculative participation builds. A breakout above 409.50 would signal stronger upside momentum.

If 397.25 fails to hold, sellers may test 392.75. Continued downside pressure could extend into 388.25, and deeper weakness may bring 383.75 into view. Tesla often amplifies broader market moves.

Final Word: Trade with discipline and manage risk carefully.

