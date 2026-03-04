The regional developer is leveraging its luxury residential project in Hong Kong to stay afloat as it works to resolve its $4.66 billion in defaulted overseas debt

image credit: Bamboo Works

Key Takeaways:

KWG Group has reached a preliminary debt restructuring agreement with a group of major creditors, which includes links to a luxury project in Hong Kong

The developer's contracted sales in January totaled just 325 million yuan, down over 30% from the same month in 2025

After nearly three years of a liquidity crisis and protracted negotiations, an end game could finally be in sight for KWG Group Holdings Ltd. (1813.HK), one of China's many regional property developers struggling under mountains of debt and sinking sales.

Late last month, the company announced it reached a preliminary agreement with creditors holding about 25.8% of its offshore debt on key terms of a comprehensive restructuring plan. The breakthrough marks the first time a specific framework for resolving its offshore debt has emerged since the company's 2023 default.

Reached after multiple rounds of negotiations, the new preliminary agreement includes debt reduction, equity conversion, and asset-linked instruments. Creditors have two options, both requiring them to take a substantial haircut.

Under the first option, debt holders can get a scant $0.87 in cash for every $100 in principal they hold. Another $29 will be converted into zero-coupon exchangeable notes linked to the company's Corniche residential project in the Ap Lei Chau (ALC) area of Hong Kong. An additional $20 will be converted into zero-coupon mandatory convertible bonds (MCBs), while the remainder – or just over half the principal – will be directly written off.

Under the second, more straightforward option, 100% of the debt will be converted into zero-coupon mandatory convertible bonds with a conversion price of HK$1.55 per share, automatically converting within two years at the latest. Based on the company's current share price of about HK$0.183, the immediate recovery rate under that plan is only about 11% to 12%, meaning creditors would effectively lose nearly 90% of their investment.

While the first option appears better on the surface, it contains significant complexities. The notes linked to the Corniche residential complex are "exchangeable" for shares in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that will hold the project's equity interests — not directly convertible into listed company shares. Recovery is therefore highly dependent on the project's actual sales performance and monetization capability.

The Corniche, located at 66 Lee Nam Road in Ap Lei Chau, was jointly developed with equal ownership interests by KWG and Logan Group (3380.HK), a former Hong Kong Island land king. Consisting of six residential towers with approximately 295 units, the project was completed in 2022.

Better than nothing

Media reports indicate that 121 units at the Corniche had been purchased as of last September, meaning approximately 174 remained unsold. Excluding a few ultra-luxury units and assuming an average unit price range between HK$40 million ($5.12 million) and HK$70 million, the unsold inventory is roughly worth an estimated HK$7 billion to HK$12 billion. That would make KWG's share of the unsold inventory worth between HK$3.5 billion and HK$6 billion.

However, the company will also arrange about $60 million in mezzanine financing secured against the Corniche to cover cash consideration payments and related restructuring costs. That mezzanine loan carries senior repayment priority, meaning the financing must first be repaid before any distributions backed by Corniche sales go to holders of the Corniche-backed notes.

In short, the first option superficially avoids an immediate write-off of nearly 90%, but also concentrates creditor risk on a single project. Given that luxury properties tend to sell slowly, such an approach may not necessarily be safer than the equity conversion alternative. Notably, only up to $1.38 billion can choose the first option of the debt restructure. Should claims exceed that cap, adjustments will be made through reallocation mechanisms.

The new restructuring plan holds some appeal as KWG continues to face liquidation pressure from its creditors and its operational fundamentals keep deteriorating. In January, the company's contracted sales totaled just 325 million yuan ($47 million), down over 30% year-on-year. Such a low figure underscores the severity of KWG's liquidity constraints.

Market reaction suggests stock investors – who are at the bottom of the list to recover money from such a failing company – are far from optimistic about recouping their losses. KWG's shares fell about 3% over three trading days to HK$0.183 after the plan's announcement. That shows that even if the restructuring succeeds, the company's finances will remain fragile absent a significant recovery in China's property market.

A successful agreement would substantially reduce KWG's offshore debt and the accompanying interest burden, putting off a forced liquidation for now. That would also buy the company time to keep selling its properties and dispose of other assets to keep funding its operations.

But even if it reaches a final agreement, the company will be far from out of the woods, as its balance sheet looks set to remain in a state of contraction as it sells down inventory over the next one to two years. Any genuine turnaround will hinge on a sales recovery, which inevitably will require a market turnaround that everyone is waiting for but has yet to arrive.

