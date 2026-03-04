The company booked a paper profit by offloading its money-losing soccer club, but its cash-burning new energy commercial vehicle business is in an equally difficult league

Key Takeaways:

ZO Future was profitable in the first half of its fiscal year to December, but only thanks to gains from offloading its debt-laden Birmingham City Football Club

The company's ambitious pivot to new energy vehicles also faces a steep uphill climb given its recent arrival to the field

ZO Future Group (2309.HK), formerly owner of the Birmingham City Football Club, is following a classic playbook by Chinese companies making foreign acquisitions: take over a high-profile dud asset, rack up years of losses and then pivot to the next big thing. In ZO's case, the foreign asset was a prominent British soccer club, and the next big thing is green vehicles. But as some sports fans may say, you can't just change the game and expect to win the league.

In addition to acquiring ZO Future's equity in the Birmingham City club, the buyer, a subsidiary of an investment firm founded by hedge fund manager Wagner in New York in 2008, will also settle 19.2 pounds million of debt owed by the team to ZO Future. The new owner of the Birmingham City Football Club, Shelby Cos. Ltd., already bought part of ZO Future's stake in 2023.

After eliminating losses and debt related to the club, ZO Future booked a HK$229.1 million net profit from the discontinuation of the business. ZO Future's continuing operations, now almost entirely comprised of a fledgling new energy vehicle (NEV) business, made a net loss of HK$49.3 million in the first half of its current fiscal year, more than double the HK$20.4 million it lost a year earlier.

Revenue from the company's continuing operations during the six-month period did double to HK$56.6 million. But even that was only a tad larger than its administrative and selling expenses totaling HK$52 million. What's more, the company booked a HK$16.1 million loss from an equity-accounted investment.

The results, however, were predictable. Most of these assets proved to be money pits that required constant new funding, with operating costs far outstripping the modest revenue they generated. ZO Future's journey with Birmingham City was typical of this story, resulting in annual losses and the need for frequent capital injections.

Big bet on NEVs

ZO Future's NEV business will need to make significant investment to gain traction. But its balance sheet is fragile, with only HK$43.7 in cash at the end of December, as it continues to grapple with negative cash flows. In fact, in its midyear report, the company admitted that its solvency may be in danger after it was hit by a net cash outflow of about HK$200 million from operations in the first half of its fiscal year.

"This condition indicates the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on the group's ability to continue as a going concern," ZO Future said.

At the moment, financial support from the company's major shareholders is enough to supply it with sufficient working capital. That shareholder group is led by a man named Vong Pech, a former Chinese national previously named Wang Dong, who is now a naturalized Cambodian and owns about 30% of the company. But there's no guarantee that this lifeline will always be there.

ZO Future shares have slipped about 2% through Tuesday since the release of its midyear report, which suggests that the headline net profit didn't really fool investors. They trade at a price-to-sales ratio of 4.2, higher than 1.3 for BYD, even though ZO Future's revenue base is tiny compared to the NEV titan.

At this point, whether ZO Future will be any better off as an NEV maker than as a soccer club owner is doubtful. The company may end up looking for another business in the latest hot area if it fails to score a big win in the NEV game – a relatively common approach in a landscape of similar publicly traded Chinese "chameleon companies." But that would only erode investor confidence in its ability to chart a path to sustainable growth.

