The solar materials company reported a second consecutive quarter of revenue growth in the final three months of 2025, ending two years of steep declines

Key Takeaways:

Daqo New Energy's revenue rose 14% in the fourth quarter, as it raised its utilization rate to 55% by year end from 33% at the start of 2025

Beijing has taken steps to ease irrational competition in the polysilicon sector, but Daqo and its peers are hoping to see more formal measures at the upcoming ‘Two Sessions'

The company's report for the final quarter of 2025 showed the sector that manufactures polysilicon, a key ingredient in solar cells, continued to stabilize at the end of last year after showing signs of bottoming out in the third quarter. Reflecting that, Daqo reported a second consecutive quarter of year-on-year revenue growth, ending a difficult period of 10 straight quarters of sharp contraction.

But it's far from clear the industry has truly reached bottom just yet. Underscoring that, Daqo said repeatedly that the sector will be looking for more specifics at the Two Sessions and in the 15th Five Year Plan on how Beijing will tackle the problem and keep such irrational competition, known locally as "involution," from occurring again.

The irrational competition now plaguing the sector didn't evolve overnight, and is the result of a confluence of factors. Chief among those is a huge buildup in China's polysilicon sector over the last four years, fueled by booming demand for solar panels and generous policy support as Beijing identified the industry as an important development priority.

The resulting buildup has left China with capacity to produce more than 3 million MT of polysilicon annually, or more than double actual global demand. To tackle that huge mismatch, China plans to remove roughly half of the industry's capacity by retiring older facilities with less advanced technology.

It took a big step in that direction last December by leading the establishment of a joint venture, Beijing Guanghe Qiancheng Technology, invested by most of the largest polysilicon manufacturers, including Daqo. The venture will presumably buy up much of the less advanced capacity and then quietly retire it, though its actual role hasn't been specified just yet.

"It's not an easy task, with lots of back and forth within the participants and also with the government entities," Daqo's deputy CEO Anita Zhu said on the earnings call. "But I want to say that discussions are actively ongoing with a strong emphasis on maintaining a more market-oriented approach to ensure that we meet the competition and we are abiding by the guidelines, the regulatory guidelines."

No selling below costs

Daqo executives said they expect to see many of those changes reflected in updated versions of China's anti-unfair competition and price laws that could be announced at the Two Sessions and discussed in more detail in the new Five Year Plan.

"Looking ahead, we expect anti-involution initiatives will remain a central theme for the solar PV industry, supporting a more balanced supply and demand dynamic and driving higher-quality growth through 2026," said Zhu. "For the anti-involution initiative, (we expect) it would extend over a number of years given that … the excess problem is very deep rooted."

Zhu and other company executives provided their outlook as Daqo reported its revenue rose 14% year-on-year in the fourth quarter to $222 million from $195 million a year earlier. While any increase is generally a good thing, we should also point out the growth rate marked a slowdown from the 23% revenue rise in the third quarter – the first time Daqo reported positive year-on-year revenue growth in more than two years.

As China enforces the new rule banning sales below production costs, Zhu said Daqo expects industry prices to be at least 53 yuan to 54 yuan per kilogram, or about $7.82, in the next few quarters, which could provide stability to the market.

In another positive sign, Daqo reported it returned to positive cash flow last year, after recording a massive outflow of $435 million in 2024. Its net loss also narrowed sharply to $7.3 million in last year's fourth quarter from a $180 million loss a year earlier.

Investors were underwhelmed by the latest results, with Daqo's shares falling 4.6% on Thursday in New York after the results announcement. The stock has gotten off to a rocky start in 2026, down about 20% since the start of the year, and has lost about three-quarters of its value over the last five years.

Discussion of the industry at the upcoming Two Sessions and its inclusion in the new Five Year Plan could provide some lift for both the polysilicon makers and their stocks. But it will be difficult for investors to get too excited about this group again anytime soon due to its heavy reliance on government intervention to operate profitably.

