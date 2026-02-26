Unresolved Coiled Spring

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

In the early trade, money flows are positive in Nvidia (NVDA).

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) , Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) , Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) , and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) .

In the early trade, money flows are negative in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) .

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV). The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (USO).

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing buying. Prudent investors should note that in one day, sentiment in bitcoin has swung from very negative to very positive.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

