Lufax's Next Hurdle After Accounting Scandal: China's Economy

The loan facilitator revealed previously undisclosed transactions and changed its CEO as it tries to resume trading of its Hong Kong shares after a year-long suspension

Key Takeaways:

Lufax disclosed previously hidden transactions, admitted to breaching Hong Kong listing rules and issued restated profits for two years as it tries to move beyond an accounting scandal

The company reported an annual net loss in its long-delayed 2024 annual report as its core business of channeling loans to small business owners shrank

By Warren Yang

The transactions that Lufax previously hid made things worse — and their magnitude won't do anything to help the company gain investor confidence if and when the Hong Kong trading suspension is finally lifted.

For starters, in a Feb. 15 filing, Lufax revealed that it purchased a total of 59 wealth management products with an aggregate principal amount of more than 45 billion yuan ($6.5 billion) from June 2023 to December last year from various financial institutions, including military-affiliated Avic Trust, Bank of Communications, China International Capital Corp. (CICC), Citic Bank, China Minsheng Bank, Huatai Securities and Huaxia Bank.

The company now says some of these transactions should have been publicly disclosed due to their large size. Moreover, it admitted that it failed to seek shareholder approval for subscriptions to four of the wealth management products, totaling 2.1 billion yuan.

Complex transactions

Amassing a portfolio of these wealth management products without telling investors is a bad enough governance failure, but at least it didn't affect the company's bottom line. In what looks like a more serious violation, Lufax also concocted undisclosed complex related-party transactions that affected its financial statements.

From May 2023 to January 2024, some of the company's subsidiaries and affiliates bought assets from related parties through trusts. From an unspecified month in 2022 to January 2023, Lufax also purchased non-performing assets from related parties by providing loans to an entity. Further, the company failed to consolidate three entities it effectively controls in its financial statements and disclose transactions involving them.

Lufax's New York-listed shares jumped last Tuesday, the first trading day following the barrage of disclosures, which suggests that investors are relieved that the end of its auditing saga may finally be in sight.

But the stock is still down by about 38% from its peak last October and trades at a distressed price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of less than 1. But the ratio for its peers isn't much better, with FinVolution (FINV.US), another online loan facilitator, fetching a multiple that barely exceeds 1.

All this shows investors aren't so upbeat about credit companies in the current economic climate in China. And Lufax needs to restore not only its business but also its reputation following its various accounting maneuvers that look aimed at inflating profits. Its new CEO is in for a big test.

