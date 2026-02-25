The positioning technology specialist rang up its first quarterly profit after years in the red, turbocharged by torrid growth across products like sensors for robots

Key Takeaways:

Robosense logged a profit of 60 million yuan or more in the fourth quarter of last year, marking its first-ever quarter in the black

Sales for the company's 3D light detection and ranging (LiDAR) units for robotic applications rose by a factor of 12 last year

The Year of the Horse is known for speed and breakthroughs — themes that are already resonating for Robosense Technology Co. Ltd. (2498.HK), a maker of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology used in autonomous driving and a growing number of other mobile applications. The company rang in the Lunar New Year by crossing the finish line in its steeplechase toward profitability, as its sales soared in 2025.

Robotics business surges

Robosense's overall gross margin was stuck in the single-digit zone for a long time. But with the cost reductions and greater focus on higher-margin products, the figure gradually rose to about 17%, then climbed to over 20%, and even exceeded 25% in some quarters. As fixed costs become a lower percentage of overall revenue, the breakeven point naturally approached.

Although unit prices are lower than those for higher-end automotive LiDAR, gross margins for robotic LiDAR are relatively stable and demand is large. Such a dual-curve structure with automotive as its main pillar and incremental business from robotics makes Robosense more resilient in profitability terms.

All those pluses aside, a major industry concern is diverging trends in smart driving perception solutions. Some automakers, emphasizing cost and faster popularization, are trying to replace expensive hardware like LiDAR with autonomous driving vision and algorithm-based solutions. BYD's "intelligent driving equity" strategy represents this approach.

For now, at least, we should congratulate Robosense for its galloping start to the Year of the Horse with its sprint past the breakeven finish line. But a much longer race to maintain and boost its profits has just begun.

