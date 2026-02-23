THE RUNDOWN

MACRO › Q4 GDP came in at 1.4%, well below the 2.8% estimate. The government shutdown gets most of the blame. Full-year 2025 GDP grew 2.2%, down from 2.4% the year before. Core PCE inflation held at 3%, which keeps the Fed stuck. Kashkari said Thursday that rates are “pretty close to neutral,” but also called crypto “utterly useless,” which was a fun bonus.

GEOPOLITICAL › The U.S. has assembled its largest air power presence in the Middle East since the 2003 Iraq invasion, per the WSJ. Iran nuclear talks remain fluid. Oil is hovering around $66.50. This is the backdrop that has gold sitting above $5,000 and defense stocks quietly printing new highs.

