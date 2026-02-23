The company has quadrupled the size of its listing plan to comply with new Nasdaq rules requiring a minimum of $25 million in fundraising

Image credit: Bamboo Works

Key Takeaways:

AoChuang Holdings has sharply boosted the size of its listing plan, aiming to raise about $30 million through a Nasdaq IPO

The EV dealership operator has solid financials, but the aggressive valuation it's seeking could quickly pressure its shares if it completes the listing

An electric vehicle (EV) dealership operator is one of the first major Chinese applicants for a U.S. IPO in the Year of the Horse, looking to raise up to $36 million. But AoChuang Holdings Inc.'s plan could face some major headwinds, most notably because it's seeking quite a rich valuation in a climate where such Chinese companies are coming under growing regulatory scrutiny.

Many of the Chinese companies seeking Nasdaq IPOs these days have sought similarly aggressive valuations, with the result that shares of most to complete their listings plunged within months or even days after their trading debuts. The Nasdaq stepped in last year with strict new rules to stem the flow of such listings that often left less sophisticated investors with big losses.

AoChuang plans to sell 6 million shares for $4 to $6 apiece, which would raise $30 million at the midpoint. That means a stock price drop of more than half post-listing would quickly drop the company's float below the $15 million minimum threshold set by the Nasdaq. That could make the company's listing quite short-lived, if it makes it to market.

That's left mostly smaller names like AoChuang as the only Chinese companies still seeking U.S. listings. Their IPO underwriters are usually small names as well, and AoChuang's is one such minor player, D. Boral Capital, formerly known as E.F. Hutton.

Aggressive pricing

AoChuang's proposed price range would give it a market value of about $200 million and a price-to-sales (P/S) of 2.8, based on the company's sales for its fiscal year through last September. While that kind of ratio would look normal for a moderately growing tech company, it's quite high for the relatively mature auto dealership sector.

By comparison, top U.S. operators Penske (PAG.US) and AutoNation (AN.US) trade at ratios of about 0.35. Chinese dealership operator MeiDong (1268.HK) trades even lower at a miniscule 0.09, reflecting the difficult situation for many auto dealerships in China due to huge oversupply and weak consumer demand in the nation's car market.

Having covered the many hurdles AoChuang faces, we'll take a closer look at its actual business, which, as we previously noted, looks relatively healthy. The company opened its first dealership in 2016, and currently offers NEV models from many of the nation's top domestic brands, including Geely, Chery, GAC, AITO and Leapmotor. It says it also recently started selling models from foreign brands, including Volkswagen, Volvo and Kia.

The company's revenue rose 34% to $71.6 million for its fiscal year through last September from $53.6 million in the previous year. Its unit car sales rose by a higher 56% in the latest year to 4,767 from 3,048 a year earlier, far outpacing the 28% growth for unit EV sales in China last year.

Those generally improving trends helped AoChuang record its first positive net income from operations in the year to last September, and to pare its net loss to $122,000 in the latest 12-month period from a $1.05 million loss a year earlier. That means the company could quite possibly become profitable in its current fiscal year, and could use its sizable cash reserves of $23 million plus any IPO proceeds to expand its operations.

To subscribe to Bamboo Works weekly free newsletter, click here

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.