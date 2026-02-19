Good Morning Traders!

Today's session delivers another heavy macro schedule beginning with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic opening remarks, followed by a cluster of data including the Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook, Jobless Claims, Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, and Trade Balance. At the same time, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman appears in a pre-recorded segment at the Atlanta Banking Outlook Conference. At 9:00AM EST, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari delivers a keynote on the economic outlook, adding potential policy tone shifts into the morning mix.

The 10:00AM EST releases include Pending Home Sales and the Leading Index, followed by 10:30AM EST Natural Gas Inventories and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaking. Treasury supply continues with Bill Announcements at 11:00AM EST, a 4 and 8 Week Bill Auction at 11:30AM EST, Crude Oil data at 12:00PM EST, and a 1:00PM EST 30 Year TIPS Auction. Goolsbee speaks again at 2:30PM EST. With layered economic data, Fed commentary, and auction supply throughout the session, expect multiple volatility windows and sharp reactions to headlines.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 684.75 as markets digest a dense 8:30AM data window and multiple Fed appearances. If buyers defend this area after the early releases, a move toward 686.25 may develop, followed by 688.00 if momentum builds into the Treasury auction cycle. Sustained strength above 689.50 would suggest improving breadth and could open the door toward 692.00 if yields remain contained.

If SPY loses 684.75 with conviction, sellers may press into 682.90 quickly. A breakdown there could expose 681.00, and continued weakness may test 678.75. Given the stacked macro schedule and afternoon TIPS auction, expect volatility spikes around headline prints and liquidity windows.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 603.50 and remains highly sensitive to rate expectations and macro tone. Holding above this level may allow a rotation into 605.75, with follow through targeting 608.00 if growth regains traction. A break above 610.25 would signal stronger tech participation and could fuel momentum into the upper range.

If 603.50 fails to hold, sellers may drive price into 601.25. A continued unwind could test 598.75, and deeper weakness may target 596.00. Growth names may exaggerate moves if yields react sharply to data or Fed commentary.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 262.75 and attempting to stabilize after recent swings. If buyers maintain support above this zone, a move toward 264.50 may unfold, followed by 266.25 if broader tech firms. Sustained trade above 267.75 would indicate improving structure and renewed institutional interest.

If 262.75 breaks lower, sellers may press into 260.90. A breakdown there could expose 259.25, and continued weakness may test 257.50. Watch whether Apple participates in broader rallies as a gauge of conviction.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 400.50, working to hold above the key 400 psychological area. If buyers build acceptance above this level, a push toward 402.75 may develop, followed by 404.50 if upside momentum accelerates. A breakout above 406.00 would suggest stronger demand returning to mega cap leadership.

If 400.50 fails to hold, look for sellers to guide price into 398.25. A breakdown there may extend toward 396.00, and deeper weakness could target 393.50. Microsoft's reaction to yields will likely influence broader index sentiment.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 187.25 and remains a volatility leader within the semiconductor space. Holding this pivot could spark a move into 189.75, followed by 192.00 if buyers press advantage. Sustained strength above 193.50 would signal expanding momentum and could draw in trend flows.

If 187.25 breaks down, sellers may test 185.00 quickly. A continued unwind could target 182.75, and deeper weakness may bring 180.50 into focus. Semiconductor softness would likely weigh on QQQ and overall risk appetite.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 302.25, hovering just above the 300 handle. If buyers defend this level, a rotation toward 304.50 may develop, followed by 306.75 if participation broadens. A break above 308.50 would reflect stronger communication services momentum.

If 302.25 fails, sellers may guide price into 300.50. A breakdown below 300 could expose 298.25, and continued weakness may target 296.75. Losing the 300 zone would likely dampen sentiment in large cap growth.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 639.00 and attempting to hold short term support. If buyers step in, price may rotate toward 642.25, followed by 645.50 if momentum improves. Sustained strength above 648.00 would indicate renewed upside leadership.

If 639.00 gives way, sellers may test 636.00. A breakdown there could extend into 633.25, and deeper weakness may bring 629.75 into play. Watch relative strength here for clues on broader growth appetite.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 407.75 and remains reactive to macro and rate volatility. If buyers defend this zone, a push toward 410.50 may develop, followed by 413.75 if momentum expands. A break above 416.00 would signal stronger speculative participation.

If 407.75 breaks lower, look for a move into 404.90. Continued selling could extend into 402.00, and deeper weakness may test 398.75. Tesla tends to exaggerate market swings, so expect wider intraday ranges.

Final Word: Trade with discipline and manage risk carefully.

