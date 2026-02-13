Understanding the Power Inflow Signal

The Power Inflow alert is a proprietary signal developed and provided by TradePulse. The alert is issued within the first two hours of the trading day, it highlights when there is a significant shift in order flow, specifically indicating that there's been a strong trend toward buying activity. This suggests a high probability of bullish price movement for the rest of the day, making it a potentially strategic and opportune entry point for active traders.

Order flow analytics analyze real-time buying and selling trends by examining the volume, timing, and order size across both retail and institutional traders. These insights offer a more detailed understanding of price behavior and market sentiment for a stock, allowing the trader or institution to make the most informed decision possible.

FDX Performance

At the time of the Power Inflow, FDX was priced at $369.69. Following the signal:

• Intraday High As Of 2:45PM EST: $378.50 (+2.38%)

