Japan

Prudent investors need to keep an eye on Japan due to funds having borrowed hundreds of billions of dollars in Japan and invested the money in U.S. securities, lately in AI stocks. Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi indicated that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may not hike rates in March, but a rate hike may happen later. In our analysis, this is temporarily positive for the U.S. stock market, especially AI stocks.

Stocks in Japan continue to outperform stocks in the U.S. Please see yesterday's Morning Capsule.

Europe

Eurozone Q4 GDP came at 0.3% vs. 0.3% consensus. GDP indicates strength in industrials, materials, and financials even though Europe is lagging in AI. Stocks in Europe continue to outperform the U.S.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

In the early trade, money flows are negative in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) .

In the early trade, money flows are positive in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Oil

OPEC+ is considering increasing oil production in April.

Bitcoin

For the day, tamer CPI is bringing in buying in bitcoin. Once again proving that bitcoin is a speculative asset and not a hedge or store of value.

History shows that every time bitcoin falls below the average price of most holders (excluding bitcoin whales), the chorus of bitcoin going to zero gets louder. In contrast, every time the price of bitcoin goes above the average price of most holders (excluding bitcoin whales), a chorus that bitcoin is going to $1M gets louder.

Just like bitcoin itself, the available data on bitcoin is manipulated by bitcoin whales. For this reason, it is impossible to get accurate data. In our analysis, the average price of most holders excluding bitcoin whales and Strategy (MSTR) is somewhere between $90,000 and $105,000. The average price of Strategy is $76,038 per bitcoin.

In our analysis, an average bitcoin holder, excluding bitcoin whales and Strategy, is more likely to sell the rallies than buy the dip.

We have shared with you all along when it was a contrary opinion that bitcoin is not digital gold, is not a store of value, is not a currency, and is not a hedge; bitcoin is simply a speculative asset that is manipulated by bitcoin whales.

Note that bitcoin whales are always acting like smart money does in stocks.

when bitcoin was above $120,000, we shared with you that bitcoin whales were selling bitcoin taking advantage of the strength generated by the enthusiasm of retail investors. When bitcoin touched $60,000, bitcoin whales stepped in to buy to prop it up. Bitcoin whales managed to get bitcoin over $70,000 when they sold again.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

