Good Morning Traders!

Today's session closes out the week with the highly anticipated January CPI report at 8:30AM EST, including headline CPI, Core CPI, and the corresponding index readings. This release is critical as markets continue to assess whether inflation is cooling enough to justify future rate cuts or if persistent price pressures will keep the Fed on hold for longer. Bond yields and the US dollar will likely react first, setting the tone for equities shortly thereafter.

At 10:00AM EST, traders will also receive the Q1 Philly Fed Survey of Professional Forecasters, which provides insight into economic growth and inflation expectations from institutional economists. With a three day weekend ahead, positioning may be more aggressive following the CPI print as traders adjust exposure rather than carry risk. Expect elevated volatility around 8:30AM and remain disciplined with risk management.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 680.50 as the market heads into the highly anticipated CPI release. If buyers defend this area after the data, a push into 682.25 could develop quickly. Sustained strength above that zone may open the door toward 684.00, with a stronger upside extension targeting 686.50 if inflation prints favorably and yields ease. Given the event risk, momentum could accelerate rapidly once direction is established.

If SPY loses 680.50 with conviction, look for sellers to test 678.75. A break there may expose 676.50, and continued downside pressure could bring 674.25 into focus. A hot CPI reading could trigger fast repricing across rates and equities, so failed bounces may unwind quickly as traders reduce exposure ahead of the long weekend.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading near 600.00, sitting at a psychologically important level into CPI. If buyers reclaim control above this zone, a move toward 603.00 could unfold, followed by 605.50 if tech regains leadership. A cooler inflation print may fuel expansion toward 608.00 as rate-sensitive growth names respond to lower yields.

If 600.00 breaks decisively, sellers may press price into 597.50. A deeper slide could target 594.00, and sustained weakness might extend toward 590.75. Tech tends to exaggerate rate-driven moves, so sharp volatility is possible in either direction depending on how bond markets interpret the data.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is currently trading around 261.50. If the broader tape stabilizes post-CPI, a move into 263.25 may develop, with continued strength targeting 265.00. A more constructive risk-on reaction could stretch toward 267.00 as buyers look to rebuild structure after recent weakness.

If 261.50 fails to hold, sellers may test 259.75. A break below that level could open the door to 257.50, and extended pressure may bring 255.25 into play. Watch whether Apple participates in any tech rebound or lags, as that can signal the quality of any broader market bounce.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is currently trading near 401.50. If buyers defend this pivot and CPI comes in supportive, a push into 404.00 could take shape. Sustained momentum may lift price toward 406.75, with a stronger upside move targeting 409.50 if large cap tech sees renewed inflows.

If MSFT loses 401.50, look for a test of 398.75. Continued weakness could expose 395.50, and further downside pressure may drive price toward 392.25. Given its weight in the indices, sharp reactions here could meaningfully influence QQQ direction.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is currently trading around 187.25. If buyers maintain control above this area, a move toward 189.50 may unfold, followed by 192.00 if semiconductors respond positively to softer inflation expectations. A broader risk-on rotation could extend toward 195.00 as momentum builds.

If 187.25 breaks, sellers may test 184.75. A sustained breakdown could bring 181.50 into view, and deeper weakness may extend toward 178.25. NVDA often amplifies volatility around macro catalysts, so expect wider intraday swings relative to the broader market.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is currently trading near 307.75. If buyers hold this level and CPI supports a stable rate outlook, price may push toward 310.50. Continued upside could target 313.25, with stronger follow through potentially stretching into 316.00 as communication services recover.

If GOOGL slips under 307.75, sellers may guide price into 304.50. A breakdown there could expose 301.75, and sustained weakness might bring 298.50 into focus. Watch for relative strength or weakness versus other mega caps to gauge institutional positioning.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is currently trading around 646.00. If buyers defend this level post-CPI, a lift toward 650.50 may develop. Continued strength could target 655.00, with a stronger upside extension reaching 660.75 if growth sentiment improves.

If 646.00 fails to hold, sellers may press into 640.75. A deeper pullback could target 635.25, and further weakness may open the door toward 628.50. Given its recent volatility, META may react sharply to broader index flows.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is currently trading near 413.75. If buyers step in above this pivot and the market reacts positively to CPI, price may advance toward 418.00. Continued upside momentum could target 422.50, with a stronger breakout potentially stretching into 427.00.

If TSLA loses 413.75, sellers may quickly test 409.50. A sustained breakdown could expose 404.75, and extended downside pressure may bring 399.00 into view. Tesla tends to exaggerate macro driven moves, so expect higher than average volatility around the data release.

Final Word: Good luck, trade safely, happy Friday, and have a great 3-day weekend.

