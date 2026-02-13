In net lease, payout ratios are usually discussed as a measure of dividend safety. In Essential Properties Realty Trust’s (NYSE:EPRT) case, the 63% payout ratio is functioning as something else entirely — a capital recycling mechanism that funds growth before the company turns to the debt or equity markets.

Fourth-quarter results suggest the structure is functioning as intended.

The Q4 Numbers

Essential Properties reported AFFO of $99.7 million for the quarter, consistent with the high end of its guidance range. AFFO per share grew 9% year over year. Revenue came in at $149.87 million, roughly in line with expectations and up year over year. The company deployed $295.8 million in investments during Q4, and full-year 2025 investment volume reached $1.3 billion across 270 properties.

That investment pace has not slowed. Management disclosed that $239 million in additional acquisitions have already closed in early 2026.

Occupancy held at 99.7%. The weighted average lease term remained at 14.4 years for the 19th consecutive quarter. The credit watch list fell below 1% of annual base rent, with all listed tenants current on their obligations.

On the surface, these are strong operating metrics. But the structural story runs deeper.

The Retained Cash Flow Cycle

Essential Properties declared a $0.31 quarterly dividend, representing a 63% AFFO payout ratio. In a sector where payout ratios between 68% and 75% are common, that gap is not small.

The result: nearly $40 million of retained free cash flow in the fourth quarter alone. Annualized, that implies roughly $150 to $160 million of internally generated capital before tapping debt or equity markets.

Management framed this explicitly on the earnings call as a substantial source of internally generated capital. That retained cash flow is being recycled directly into the acquisition pipeline — a model that reduces reliance on equity issuance and preserves funding flexibility.

This is distinct from how most net lease peers operate. Agree Realty’s growth model relies heavily on forward equity offerings and capital markets access. NNN REIT’s self-funding approach uses retained cash flow plus dispositions to largely avoid equity issuance. Essential Properties sits between the two — retaining more cash flow than the sector norm while still accessing capital markets when pricing is attractive.

The 63% payout is not a sign of a company underpaying shareholders. It is a design choice in the capital structure.

A lower payout ratio improves internal funding flexibility — but it also means current yield remains below some higher-distributing peers. That is the trade-off built into the model.

The Investment Pipeline

85% of the company’s Q4 investments were sourced through existing tenant relationships. Initial cash yields on those investments averaged 7.7%, with GAAP yields at 9.1%.

The portfolio now stands at 2,300 properties leased to over 400 tenants operating 659 concepts across 48 states. Top 10 tenants represent 16.5% of annual base rent. Top 20 represent 27.1%.

That tenant diversity is a structural feature, not a cosmetic one. When no single tenant drives more than low single digits of total rent, the credit risk profile shifts from concentrated to distributed. The rent coverage ratio of 3.6 times provides a secondary layer of cushion at the tenant level.

Same-store rent growth came in at 1.6% for the quarter, consistent with prior periods. Only 5.2% of annual base rent is set to expire within the next five years, which limits near-term re-leasing risk.

2026 Guidance

Management guided 2026 AFFO per share to $1.99 to $2.04, representing 6% to 8% growth over 2025’s $1.89. Given the $239 million already deployed in early 2026, the pace suggests the company may be tracking toward the upper end of its investment assumptions.

General and administrative costs ended the year at $28.8 million, representing 5.1% of total revenue — down from 5.4% in 2024. The operating leverage is visible.

What The Numbers Show

Essential Properties is not the largest net lease REIT. It does not carry the highest credit rating. But the structural position it has built — a 63% payout that generates over $150 million annually in retained capital, a relationship-driven pipeline with 85% repeat sourcing, and tenant diversity that limits concentration risk — is producing 9% AFFO growth and 6% to 8% guided expansion for 2026.

The lowest payout ratio in net lease is not a weakness. It functions as the engine behind the company’s reinvestment cycle.

The numbers tell a story. Whether it changes anything — that part is yours.

Disclosure: The author holds no position in EPRT at the time of writing.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.