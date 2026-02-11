In early February, I outlined three structural watchpoints heading into Agree Realty’s fourth-quarter earnings. The numbers are in — and all three pointed in the same direction.

According to the company’s Q4 earnings release and February 11 conference call, ADC delivered AFFO of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up 6.5% year over year. Full-year AFFO reached $4.33, the high end of guidance, reflecting 4.6% annual growth. Revenue rose 18.5%.

But the real signal was not in the earnings headline. It was in capital deployment and balance sheet positioning.

Watchpoint 1: Guidance as an acceleration signal

The key pre-earnings question was simple: would management guide below the $4.54 consensus for 2026 AFFO? A number below that level would have implied continued restraint.

Instead, ADC initiated guidance at $4.54 to $4.58. At the midpoint, that implies 5.4% year-over-year growth — the company’s strongest earnings expansion since 2022.

The shift shows up in capital plans, not just EPS. Management increased its 2026 investment outlook to $1.4–$1.6 billion, roughly 10% higher than prior expectations. CEO Joey Agree noted that the current acquisition pipeline exceeds $500 million and emphasized there are no material debt maturities until 2028.

That is not the posture of a company preparing to slow capital deployment.

Watchpoint 2: Ex-forward leverage compression

The second question was about real leverage — what the balance sheet looks like excluding forward equity.

In Q3, ADC’s ex-forward net debt-to-recurring EBITDA ratio stood at 5.1x. A decline would indicate that the company’s fortress positioning was structural rather than temporary.

It declined — modestly, but in the direction that matters. The ex-forward figure moved to 4.9x. On a pro forma basis, including outstanding forward equity, leverage stood at 3.8x.

The capital stack now includes more than $915 million of hedged capital: $715 million in forward equity and $200 million in forward-starting interest rate swaps locking in an estimated 10-year issuance near 4.1%. Total liquidity exceeded $2.0 billion at year-end.

During 2025, ADC raised approximately $1.5 billion in long-term capital, including a $400 million bond issuance and a $350 million term loan fixed at 4.02%.

The capital stack is built for expansion, not defense — and that distinction matters when capital markets reopen unevenly.

Watchpoint 3: Investment-grade tenant mix

The final question was directional: would ADC’s investment-grade (IG) tenant concentration drift lower as acquisition volumes scaled?

It did not.

ADC ended the year with 66.8% of annualized base rent derived from IG tenants — unchanged from the prior year. Q4 acquisitions came in at 64.9% IG, slightly below portfolio average but not enough to shift overall composition.

Ground lease exposure continues to expand. ADC now holds 251 ground leases, representing more than 10% of ABR. In Q4 alone, over 18% of acquired base rent came from ground leases — the highest quarterly mix since 2021.

Ground leases reduce capital expenditure exposure and typically involve stronger credit tenants. In a higher-rate environment, that structural optionality becomes increasingly valuable.

The broader structural picture

Occupancy increased to 99.7%. ADC ended the year with 2,674 properties across all 50 states and a weighted average remaining lease term of 7.8 years.

The quarterly dividend stands at $0.262 per share ($3.144 annualized), up 3.6% year over year. The Q4 AFFO payout ratio was 71%. Management highlighted two-year stacked AFFO growth of 10% and suggested that, when combined with the dividend yield, the company is targeting approximately 10% total operational return.

None of these figures indicate balance sheet stress.

What the numbers show

Three watchpoints. Three confirming signals.

Guidance exceeded consensus. Leverage compressed on both an ex-forward and pro forma basis. The IG tenant mix held steady while ground lease exposure expanded.

None of this guarantees future performance. Credit conditions can tighten. Construction costs remain a variable within ADC’s development platform. And roughly one-third of rent still comes from non-investment-grade tenants.

But as of this quarter, the structural picture is coherent. The capital is raised. The leverage profile is conservative. Growth is accelerating for the first time in two years.

The numbers tell a story. Whether it changes anything — that part is yours.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The author holds no position in ADC at the time of writing.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.