Good Morning Traders!

Today's session closes out the week with several scheduled releases, though many of the traditionally market moving labor data points are not expected due to the ongoing government shutdown. That includes the January unemployment rate, non farm payrolls, private payrolls, manufacturing payrolls, labor force participation rate, underemployment rate, and average hourly earnings, all of which would normally define Friday risk. The absence of those releases places greater importance on sentiment and inflation expectations data later in the morning.

At 10:00AM ET, markets will focus on the preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment report, including current conditions, expectations, and both one year and five to ten year inflation expectations. These readings will be closely watched for any shift in inflation psychology amid the shutdown. At the same time, the Financial Literacy and Education Commission meeting chaired by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent may generate policy related headlines. At 12:00PM ET, Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson is scheduled to speak at Brookings on the economic outlook and supply side inflation dynamics, which could influence rate expectations if his tone leans hawkish or dovish.

With missing payroll data, markets are likely to trade on positioning, headlines, and liquidity rather than fundamentals. Expect thinner volume, faster moves, and sharper reactions into the close as traders square risk for the weekend.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 681.25 as the market attempts to stabilize into the end of the week. Buyers will want to see acceptance above this area early, which could allow a push toward 682.90. If momentum builds, price may work into 684.50 where sellers are likely to become more active. Sustained strength above that zone could open a path toward 686.10, but follow through may be limited ahead of the weekend.

If SPY fails to hold 681.25, sellers may press price into 679.80. A breakdown there could bring 678.10 into play, signaling fading intraday confidence. Continued downside pressure may target 676.40. Losing that level would suggest risk is coming off more aggressively into the close.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 601.25 with bulls attempting to regain footing after recent weakness. Holding above this level could allow a bounce toward 603.10. If buyers remain engaged, price may extend into 605.00 where supply has recently capped upside. A stronger recovery could reach toward 607.20 if broader market sentiment improves.

If QQQ loses 601.25, sellers may drive price into 599.40 fairly quickly. Failure there could expose 597.60, indicating continued distribution. Additional weakness may bring 595.80 into view as traders reduce exposure into the weekend.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is currently trading around 275.00 as buyers try to defend a key short term area. If support holds, price could rotate into 276.40. Sustained buying may allow a move toward 278.00, where sellers have previously shown up. A stronger tape could stretch into 279.50, though upside may be capped without market follow through.

If AAPL slips below 275.00, selling pressure could increase into 273.60. A break there may lead to a test of 272.10. Continued weakness could drag price toward 270.50, signaling buyers stepping aside late in the week.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is currently trading around 399.00 and remains heavy relative to the broader market. If buyers can defend this zone, a move into 401.20 may develop. Strength above that could carry price toward 403.50, but confidence remains fragile after recent selling.

If MSFT fails to hold 399.00, sellers may push price into 396.80. Losing that level could trigger a slide toward 394.50. Further downside would reflect continued de risk positioning into the close.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is currently trading around 176.75 with buyers attempting to stabilize after recent volatility. Holding this level could allow a push into 178.60. Continued strength may lift price toward 180.25, though sellers are likely to defend aggressively there.

If NVDA breaks below 176.75, selling may accelerate into 174.90. Failure to hold that area could open a move toward 172.80. Continued weakness would suggest semiconductors remain under pressure.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is currently trading around 327.50 as buyers try to reclaim short term control. If price holds above this area, a move into 329.40 could develop. Further upside may reach toward 331.25 if risk appetite improves.

If GOOGL loses 327.50, sellers may guide price into 325.60. A breakdown there could expose 323.80. Continued downside would indicate caution returning into mega cap tech.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is currently trading around 671.25 and remains relatively strong versus peers. Holding above this level could allow a push into 674.10. If buyers maintain momentum, price may extend into 676.50 before encountering resistance.

If META slips below 671.25, sellers may test 668.90. A break there could lead to 666.40. Deeper weakness would signal rotation out of higher beta leadership.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is currently trading around 401.25 as buyers attempt to stabilize following recent swings. Holding this level may allow a bounce into 404.10. Continued strength could push price toward 406.80, though volatility remains elevated.

If TSLA loses 401.25, sellers may drive price into 398.60. Failure to hold could open a move toward 395.90. Additional downside would reflect ongoing uncertainty around growth names.

Final Word: Trade with discipline, stay patient, and respect volatility. Happy Friday and have a great weekend.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.