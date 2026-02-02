The world's fifth-ranked intelligent mobile robotics company counts heavy hitters Lenovo and ByteDance among its investors, and A-list underwriter CICC as its IPO sponsor

Key Takeaways:

Iplusmobot has applied to list in Hong Kong, counting Lenovo and ByteDance-owned Quantum Jump Technology among its backers

The intelligent robotics company relies overwhelming on China for its revenue, and continues to lose money

By Bai Xin Rui

The latest hardware and software breakthroughs are bringing robotics applications out of science fiction novels and into the real world in growing numbers, especially in industrial settings where they perform repetitive but complex tasks. One such maker of general-purpose intelligent mobile robotics, Zhejiang Iplusmobot Technology Co. Ltd., is hopping on a financial conveyor belt leading straight to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, hoping to capitalize on a recent wave of interest in robotics IPOs.

The company is steered by Xiong Rong, its chairman who holds a PhD in control science and engineering, and is primarily responsible for Iplusmobot's overall strategic planning. Xiong not only calls the shots from her chairman's position, but is also a major shareholder controlling 29.61% of the company's equity before the listing.

Other notable shareholders include computing giant Lenovo, with 5.8% of the company, and Beijing Quantum Jump Technology, which holds 4.9% and is reportedly connected to TikTok owner ByteDance. Another major backer is Supcon Technology, a Shanghai-listed industrial AI platform company, which holds 2.35%. Investment banking heavyweight CICC is underwriting the deal, suggesting it could raise substantial capital.

Robust growth

Strong gross margin

In terms of the global market for industrial intelligent mobile robots, Iplusmobot ranked fifth globally and third in China based on order value in 2024. The company's revenue reached 201 million yuan in the first nine months of last year, nearly quadrupling with a 294% year-on-year jump. Its revenue from China rose 324% to 175 million yuan over that time, accounting for 87.2% of its total.

Like many in its field, Iplusmobot has yet to earn any profits. It lost 72.08 million yuan in the first nine months of last year, weighed down by expenses related to sales and distribution, R&D, as well as financing costs associated with the redemption of financial liabilities. Still, the latest loss marked a 24.6% year-on-year improvement.

It's also worth pointing out that Iplusmobot faces high risk from reliance on just a few customers. Its top three clients collectively accounted for 53.3% of its total revenue. And the largest of those, described as a China-based enterprise primarily engaged in integrated smart logistics solutions, contributed nearly 30% of the company's total. To win over investors, the company will need to work on better diversifying its customer base.

