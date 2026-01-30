Good Morning Traders!

Today's session rounds out the week with several meaningful data points that could drive late week positioning. Apple reported earnings yesterday, posting a solid beat with stronger than expected iPhone demand and improved revenue out of Greater China, which helped support broader market sentiment. At the same time, political headlines are in focus after President Trump nominated Kevin Warsh to replace Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chair, adding another layer of uncertainty for markets to digest.

On the data front, the Canada GDP for November alongside US Producer Price Index readings, including headline PPI and core measures will help shape expectations around inflation trends following recent CPI data. At 9:45 AM ET, the MNI Chicago PMI for January will provide insight into regional manufacturing activity.

Later in the day, at 12:30 PM ET, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem will speak on the economy and monetary policy at the University of Arkansas Business Forecast Luncheon. With earnings reactions, political developments, and inflation data all converging, expect volatility to remain elevated into the close.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 691.50, sitting near the upper portion of its recent range as traders assess post earnings and macro headlines. If buyers can hold firm above this area, upside pressure could build toward 693.25, where prior acceptance would need to be reclaimed. Continued strength may allow SPY to push into 695.00, with momentum potentially carrying into 696.75 if dip buyers remain active. A sustained bid here would suggest confidence remains intact despite elevated event risk and headline sensitivity.

If SPY loses 691.50, sellers may press into 689.75 quickly as short term positioning unwinds. Failure to hold that zone opens a move toward 687.90, where buyers previously stepped in with conviction. If downside pressure accelerates, SPY could test 686.25, and below that level the tape risks slipping into 684.50. These areas matter because loss of support would signal a shift from controlled pullbacks into broader risk reduction.



Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 626.50, hovering near a critical balance area following mixed mega cap earnings reactions. A firm hold above this level could invite a push into 628.25, where buyers will need to show follow through. If strength persists, upside targets sit near 630.00, with a stretch toward 632.10 possible if tech sentiment stabilizes. A move higher would reflect renewed confidence in growth names despite recent volatility.

If QQQ breaks below 626.50, sellers may quickly test 624.90. A failure there would suggest weakening demand, opening downside into 623.25. Continued selling pressure could drag price toward 621.50, and if that zone gives way, momentum may carry into 619.75. These lower levels highlight where buyers must re engage to prevent a deeper unwind across tech.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is currently trading around 256.00 after a positive earnings reaction that reinforced strength in iPhone demand and improved performance in Greater China. Holding above this area keeps the door open for a grind into 257.60, with further upside potential toward 259.10 if buyers stay committed. A strong tape could allow Apple to extend into 260.50 as momentum traders press the post earnings trend.

If Apple slips below 256.00, sellers may test 254.85 as near term support. Losing that level would suggest profit taking is gaining traction, opening downside into 253.40. Continued weakness could bring 251.90 into view, and a deeper pullback could probe 250.25. These zones matter as they mark prior areas of demand that must hold to preserve the broader bullish structure.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is currently trading around 436.25 following a sharp post earnings pullback despite strong cloud growth. If buyers can defend this level, a recovery bounce could develop toward 439.00, where sellers may reappear. Sustained strength could allow MSFT to reclaim 441.25, with a stronger push targeting 444.00 if sentiment improves across large cap tech.

If 436.25 fails to hold, sellers may drive price into 433.90. A breakdown there could extend losses into 431.25, signaling continued digestion of earnings expectations. If pressure persists, MSFT may slide toward 428.75, and further weakness risks a test of 426.50. These downside levels represent critical areas where buyers must respond to avoid a prolonged corrective phase.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is currently trading around 190.50, consolidating after recent strength as traders await the next catalyst. Holding above this zone keeps upside targets in play at 192.25, followed by 194.00 if momentum builds. A strong session could stretch into 196.10, reflecting confidence that buyers remain willing to defend pullbacks in semiconductors.

If NVDA loses 190.50, sellers may quickly test 188.75. A failure there would expose 186.90, where prior buyers showed interest. Continued downside pressure could carry into 185.25, and below that level NVDA risks slipping toward 183.50. These levels matter because loss of support would suggest risk appetite is fading within the chip space.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is currently trading around 336.00, holding firm near recent highs as buyers continue to support the tape. A push higher could test 338.40, with follow through opening the door to 340.75. If momentum remains strong, GOOGL could extend toward 343.00 as confidence builds around earnings stability and advertising demand.

If sellers take control below 336.00, price may slide into 333.90. A breakdown here could lead to a move toward 331.75, with additional weakness targeting 329.60. If selling accelerates, GOOGL may test 327.50. These downside levels reflect areas where buyers previously stepped in and will be closely watched.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is currently trading around 730.50 after a strong earnings driven rally that highlighted continued ad growth and AI monetization. Holding above this level keeps upside targets active at 734.00, followed by 737.50 if buyers remain aggressive. Sustained strength could push META toward 741.00, signaling continued leadership among mega cap names.

If META slips below 730.50, sellers may test 726.90 as initial support. Losing that area could open downside into 723.25, where dip buyers may attempt to step in. Continued weakness risks a move toward 719.75. These levels matter as failure to hold them would suggest momentum is cooling after the post earnings surge.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is currently trading around 426.25, sitting at a key inflection point after recent volatility. A hold above this area could spark a bounce into 429.10, with further upside toward 432.00 if buyers regain confidence. Strong follow through may allow TSLA to stretch into 435.75, reflecting renewed appetite for risk in high beta names.

If TSLA breaks below 426.25, sellers may push price into 423.80. A failure there could drag TSLA toward 420.90, with deeper downside exposing 418.25. Continued selling pressure risks a move into 415.50. These zones are critical as they mark where buyers must defend to prevent accelerated downside.

Final Word: Trade carefully, manage risk, happy Friday, and have a great weekend.

