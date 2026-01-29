Despite announcing a sharp profit surge, the lab animal provider's stock ticked up by just a muted 3% over the next three trading days

Key Takeaways:

Joinn Laboratories has built up a reserve of around 25,000 laboratory monkeys using a counter-cyclical strategy, creating a significant resource-based moat for its business

While laboratory monkeys are unlikely to be fully replaced in drug safety testing over the short term, the trend toward technological substitution is irreversible

Rapid advances in cutting-edge innovative drugs, particularly the expansion of large-molecule therapeutics, is casting a spotlight on the importance on key upstream experimental resources for such product development.

But the huge leap failed to impress investors, with the company's shares gaining only about 3% combined over the three trading days after the announcement. Such a muted response reflects investor concern that behind the headline growth lies continued weakness in the company's core business, as lab animals slowly get replaced by other testing methods.

Innovative drug development moved ahead at a healthy pace in 2025. But the strongest momentum in frontier areas such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and cell and gene therapies provided little direct boost to Joinn's preclinical safety evaluation business. At the same time, significant capacity expansion by CROs during the pandemic has triggered intense price competition as companies fight for contracts.

Joinn acknowledged in its latest announcement that "the company's laboratory continued to maintain a good and stable operating state." But it added that the lag effect of intense industry competition in the previous period resulted in "year-on-year decreases in revenue and gross profit margin of the contract performance during this reporting period and a corresponding decrease in the profit contribution of the laboratory service business."

The prominent place of laboratory monkeys in Joinn's earnings is no coincidence. Lab monkeys are a critical link in the preclinical drug evaluation process, with more than 70% of large-molecule drugs and 20% to 30% of small-molecule chemical drugs requiring their use during those stages.

As monkey prices peaked in 2022, Joinn spent about 1.8 billion yuan to acquire two laboratory monkey companies and built its own breeding base in the city of Wuzhou in Southwest China's Guangxi region. The move intensified financial pressure on Joinn at the time, particularly during an industry downturn in 2023 and 2024, when monkey prices at one point fell below the 100,000-yuan-per-animal mark, forcing the company to recognize large fair value losses.

But its "counter-cyclical" strategy is now paying off, leaving Joinn with a reserve of roughly 25,000 laboratory monkeys that gives it an edge over its rivals with far smaller reserves. As innovative drug development rebounded last year, demand for laboratory monkeys tightened again and prices surged back to between 100,000 yuan and 150,000 yuan, driving the sharp rebound in Joinn's profits.

Can the windfall be sustained?

Joinn had outstanding orders worth 2.3 billion yuan and newly signed contracts totaling about 1.02 billion yuan at the middle of last year, according to the company's midyear report released last August. Among those, the number of antibody-related contracts rose 20% year on year, while contracts for small nucleic acids and ADC projects increased by more than 50%.

On the financial front, a recent large sale of the company's shares by controlling shareholder Zhou Zhiwen also raised some eyebrows in the investor community. Following last week's profit alert, Zhou sold just over 10 million of his Shanghai-listed Joinn shares between Jan. 22 and Jan. 23, pocketing about 410 million yuan.

