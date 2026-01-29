Weather Conditions Shaping Soybeans Planting Season

Weather Conditions Affecting Soybeans

Weather conditions across key U.S. soybean-producing regions during December and early January were characterized by persistent dryness across large parts of the country. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, approximately 34% of soybean production areas are currently located within drought-affected regions, with the most pronounced deficits across the Southern Plains, Lower Mississippi Valley, and parts of the Southeast.

Accumulated precipitation during December remained well below normal across much of the central and southern United States. Large areas of the Plains and Midwest recorded precipitation totals significantly below the 100% of normal threshold, reinforcing existing drought conditions and limiting soil moisture recharge during the winter period.

Since in the U.S., soybeans have already been harvested, current weather developments do not affect the 2025/26 crop outlook directly. However, limited winter precipitation constrains soil moisture replenishment ahead of the 2026 planting season. If dry conditions persist into late winter and early spring, early-season establishment risks may increase in drought-prone regions.

Elsewhere, soybeans in India are currently outside the growing season, meaning the prevailing dry weather has no immediate impact on production. From a seasonal perspective, stable and dry winter conditions are typical and do not pose risks at this stage. However, sustained precipitation deficits would increase reliance on early monsoon rainfall later in the year to ensure adequate soil moisture for planting.

Across China, precipitation during the same period was generally light, with modest rainfall concentrated in southern and southwestern provinces. Central and northern regions remained largely dry, consistent with typical winter patterns dominated by continental air masses.

Soybeans are out of season across China, and current weather conditions primarily influence background soil moisture conditions rather than near-term crop development. While winter dryness is not uncommon, continued precipitation deficits into spring could limit early soil moisture availability in northeastern growing areas, increasing sensitivity to planting-time weather variability.

Soybeans Market Dynamics

Global Balance

Global soybean market dynamics suggest a gradual easing of supply tightness following the pronounced constraints observed in 2021–2022. While total supply has expanded intermittently, growth in global use has absorbed much of the additional availability, preventing a sustained build-up of surpluses.

Total supply increased modestly through 2023–2024, supported by improved production in key exporting regions. However, total use has remained resilient, driven by steady food, feed and crushing demand. As a result, the supply–use gap remains limited, indicating a broadly balanced market structure rather than a clearly loose one.

Stocks-to-Use Ratio

The global soybean stocks-to-use ratio declined sharply during the tightening phase of 2021, reflecting supply disruptions and strong demand. Since then, the ratio has recovered gradually, reaching more comfortable levels during 2024–2025.

Recent data show that the recovery in stocks-to-use has largely plateaued, with projected values indicating stabilization rather than continued improvement. While current levels reduce immediate supply risks compared to earlier years, buffers remain moderate by historical standards, leaving the market exposed to potential production or weather-related shocks.

Trade Flows

Soybean trade dynamics reflect the broader normalization of the market. Global exports peaked earlier in the decade before entering a period of gradual decline, as supply growth moderated and competition among exporters intensified.

Projected export volumes suggest limited recovery in the near term, pointing to a more competitive and supply-constrained export environment. Imports remain relatively stable, underscoring structurally steady demand from major consuming regions rather than demand-driven volatility. Overall, recent trade trends appear driven primarily by supply-side adjustments rather than shifts in consumption.

Market Implications

Overall, soybean market dynamics indicate a transition from a distinctly tight balance toward a more stable and normalized supply-demand environment. While improved stocks and steady supply growth have reduced immediate availability risks, the absence of a significant stock build suggests that the market remains sensitive to adverse weather conditions, logistical disruptions, or policy changes in key producing and exporting countries.

At this stage, balance-sheet indicators do not support a structurally loose market outlook, and flexibility remains limited relative to long-term historical averages.

