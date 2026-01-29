Good Morning Traders!

Today's session begins with markets continuing to digest the Federal Reserve's decision to leave rates unchanged, with the US ten year yield remaining anchored near 4.25 percent. While some interpreted the statement adjustments as modestly hawkish, others viewed them as largely reflective of recent economic resilience rather than a material shift in policy stance. Chairman Powell reiterated that policymakers remain comfortable waiting for clearer data signals before adjusting rates further later this year, reinforcing a data dependent framework rather than committing to a defined path.

Earnings were a major driver overnight, with Tesla surging after strong fourth quarter results and optimistic growth narratives tied to robotaxi expansion, Optimus development, and energy storage. Meta also rallied sharply on strong revenue and AI driven advertising growth despite elevated capital spending. Microsoft moved lower after hours despite solid cloud growth, as forward guidance and positioning weighed on sentiment.

On the economic front, attention turns to the releases including final non farm productivity and unit labor costs, initial and continuing jobless claims, and the trade balance. At 10:00 AM ET, markets will digest factory orders, durable goods, capital goods, and wholesale inventories. Energy traders will watch natural gas inventories at 10:30 AM ET, while Treasury supply remains active with bill announcements at 11:00 AM ET and auctions later in the day including the seven year note at 1:00 PM ET. With earnings reactions, heavy data, and rate expectations intersecting, volatility is likely to remain elevated throughout the session.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 696.50, which sits near the upper end of the recent range following the post FOMC reaction. Buyers will want to continue holding this area to keep momentum intact, as stability here suggests dip buyers are still active after digesting rates remaining unchanged. If strength holds, SPY can work higher into the 698.00 to 699.25 zone where prior supply showed up. A sustained bid through that area opens the door toward 701.00, which would signal renewed confidence across broader markets after earnings volatility.

If SPY fails to hold 696.50, sellers may begin pressing price back toward 694.75. A break there would likely invite a test of 692.50, which is a key short term demand zone from earlier this week. Continued weakness could pull SPY into 690.75. Losing that level would indicate that post FOMC optimism is fading and that larger players may be de risking ahead of heavier data later in the session.



Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 633.50, holding firm after a volatile earnings driven session in large cap tech. Bulls will want to see price stay above this zone as it represents acceptance following META and TSLA strength offset by MSFT weakness. Holding above 633.50 keeps upside momentum intact with potential continuation into 636.00, followed by a stretch toward 638.50 if buyers remain aggressive.

If QQQ slips below 633.50, sellers may quickly lean on price into 631.25. Failure to hold there would expose 629.00, where buyers previously stepped in with size. A deeper move could carry into 626.75, signaling broader tech consolidation rather than outright trend continuation. These levels matter as QQQ remains highly sensitive to rate expectations and post earnings positioning.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is currently trading around 257.75, consolidating as traders continue to rotate between mega cap names. Buyers will want to defend this zone as it represents a short term balance area following recent strength. Holding here could allow AAPL to grind higher into 259.25, with further upside potential toward 261.00 if the tape firms and risk appetite improves.

If AAPL loses 257.75, sellers may test 256.00 quickly. A breakdown below that level would open the door toward 254.50, where buyers must respond to prevent a deeper retracement. Continued selling could extend into 252.75, indicating that capital is rotating away from Apple in favor of higher beta names.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is currently trading around 450.00 after a sharp post earnings selloff despite strong cloud growth. Bulls will be watching closely to see if this level can stabilize, as holding here would suggest sellers have exhausted themselves after the initial reaction. If buyers can regain control, MSFT could attempt a bounce toward 454.50, followed by a recovery push into 458.00 if sentiment improves.

If 450.00 fails to hold, downside pressure may increase quickly with a move into 446.75. A continued breakdown could drag MSFT toward 443.50, which would represent a deeper reassessment of valuation despite strong fundamentals. These levels are critical as MSFT often acts as a leadership signal for broader tech sentiment.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is currently trading around 191.00, holding above recent support as traders continue to position ahead of its upcoming earnings. Buyers will want to maintain control above this level to keep upside structure intact. Holding here allows NVDA to push into 194.00, with potential continuation toward 197.50 if momentum builds.

If NVDA slips below 191.00, sellers may probe into 188.75. Losing that level could invite a deeper pullback toward 186.25, where dip buyers previously showed interest. Failure to hold there would suggest traders are reducing exposure ahead of earnings rather than pressing higher.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is currently trading around 341.50, continuing its strong trend as capital rotates into names showing consistent earnings follow through. Buyers will want to defend this level to keep momentum intact. Holding here opens the door toward 344.50, with a potential extension into 347.25 if strength persists.

If 341.50 breaks, sellers may test 339.00. A loss of that level could pull GOOGL into 336.50, where buyers will need to step in to prevent a broader pullback. Continued weakness beyond that would indicate profit taking rather than trend failure.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is currently trading around 725.50 after a powerful earnings driven breakout. Buyers will want to see this level hold as support to confirm acceptance at higher prices. Holding here keeps momentum intact with upside targets into 732.50, followed by 740.00 if buyers continue to press.

If META loses 725.50, sellers may look to fade the post earnings move into 718.00. A deeper pullback could test 710.75, which would still be considered healthy consolidation. Failure to hold that zone would suggest exhaustion after a strong run.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is currently trading around 440.00 after a sharp post earnings rally driven by strong forward narratives. Buyers will want to defend this level to maintain upside momentum. Holding here allows TSLA to push into 446.50, with further extension toward 455.00 if speculative appetite remains elevated.

If TSLA falls below 440.00, sellers may attempt to fade the move into 434.75. A breakdown there could pull price into 428.50, where buyers must reassert control to keep the larger bullish structure intact. Losing that level would signal that enthusiasm around the earnings story is cooling.

Final Word: Trade patiently, respect risk, and stay disciplined.

