Good Morning Traders!

Today's session centers on the highly anticipated FOMC rate decision, with markets broadly expecting the Federal Reserve to hold rates steady. Ahead of the announcement, positioning remains cautious as traders wait for clarity on future policy direction. At 11:30AM ET, the Treasury will hold a two year FRN auction, which can offer early insight into demand for shorter duration debt ahead of the decision. The main event arrives at 2:00PM ET with the FOMC interest rate decision, followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference at 2:30PM ET.

The market's reaction will hinge less on the rate decision itself and more on Powell's tone regarding inflation progress, labor market conditions, and the timeline for potential future adjustments. Any hint of patience or confidence in current policy could support risk assets, while emphasis on uncertainty or persistent inflation risks may spark volatility. Traders should expect sharp moves in both directions, particularly during the press conference, as algorithms and institutions rapidly re price expectations.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 697.25 as markets position into the FOMC rate decision later today. Buyers will want to continue defending this zone as it represents the most recent balance area ahead of the announcement. If strength holds, SPY can work higher into 698.40, where price may pause as traders gauge conviction. A sustained push above that level opens the door toward 699.75, with momentum potentially carrying into 701.10 if the Fed statement is interpreted as supportive. Given the event risk, any upside extension is likely to be fast and reactive, driven more by positioning shifts than technical structure alone.

If SPY loses 697.25 ahead of or following the decision, sellers may quickly test 695.90, which is an important short term support tied to prior consolidation. Failure there exposes 694.40, and if downside accelerates on a hawkish read or unfavorable press conference tone, price could slide toward 692.85. A break into that zone would suggest risk is being reduced aggressively, which often happens during Fed driven volatility when buyers step aside temporarily.



Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading near 636.00 as tech remains the focal point of today's FOMC reaction. Bulls will want to see this level hold to keep upside momentum intact. If buyers stay in control, QQQ could press into 637.75, where the market may briefly stall as traders assess follow through. Continued strength could allow price to reach 639.30, with a more aggressive reaction pushing toward 641.00 if rates guidance favors growth and longer duration assets.

If 636.00 fails, sellers may lean into 634.50 as the first downside test. A break below that level opens the path toward 632.90, where buyers may attempt to stabilize price. If pressure intensifies during the press conference, QQQ could unwind into 631.25. These moves would signal traders de risking into uncertainty, a common pattern around Fed events.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is currently trading around 257.75 and remains tightly linked to broader index direction today. Buyers will look to defend this level to maintain bullish structure. If support holds, AAPL could grind into 259.10, followed by a test of 260.25. Strength through that zone would indicate confidence returning into large cap leadership, especially if rates messaging is viewed as steady and predictable.

If AAPL slips below 257.75, sellers may test 256.40 fairly quickly. A decisive move lower could pull price into 255.00, where buyers will be forced to show intent. If the market reacts negatively to the Fed, Apple could drift toward 253.85, reflecting capital rotating out of mega caps during heightened uncertainty.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is currently trading near 481.25 as traders weigh valuation sensitivity to rates. Holding this level keeps the bullish narrative intact, with upside potential into 483.10 and then 484.75. If buyers remain active after the decision, MSFT could stretch toward 486.40, which would signal renewed confidence in enterprise focused tech.

If 481.25 breaks, sellers may press into 479.60. Continued weakness could drag MSFT toward 478.10, and if broader tech selling emerges, price may test 476.50. These levels matter because failure to hold them would suggest institutions reducing exposure into post Fed uncertainty.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is currently trading around 192.25 and remains highly sensitive to risk sentiment today. Bulls will want to see this level defended to keep momentum intact. If strength holds, NVDA could advance into 194.10, followed by 195.75. A strong risk on response to the Fed could propel price toward 197.50 as traders re price growth exposure.

If 192.25 fails, sellers may quickly test 190.90. A deeper pullback could reach 189.40, with heavier downside pressure targeting 187.85 if volatility spikes. Given NVDA's recent volatility, downside moves can accelerate quickly when buyers hesitate.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is currently trading near 336.00 and attempting to hold recent gains into the Fed event. If buyers maintain control, price could push into 337.80, with a continuation toward 339.50 if sentiment improves. A sustained move higher would indicate traders are comfortable holding exposure through the policy decision.

If 336.00 breaks, sellers may lean into 334.60 as initial support. Losing that level exposes 333.10, and further weakness could drive price toward 331.50. These zones are important as they represent areas where buyers previously stepped in.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is currently trading around 671.00 as the stock remains sensitive to broader risk appetite. Holding this level keeps the upside path open toward 673.40, followed by 675.20 if buying pressure builds. Strong continuation would suggest confidence in advertising and growth exposure despite macro uncertainty.

If 671.00 fails, sellers may test 668.90. Continued selling could bring 666.75 into play, and if volatility increases sharply, META could slide toward 664.50. These downside moves would reflect traders trimming risk into headline driven swings.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is currently trading near 431.50 and remains one of the most reactive names on Fed days. If buyers can hold this level, TSLA could rebound into 433.80, followed by 436.25. A favorable market reaction could fuel a sharper move toward 439.00 as momentum traders step in.

If 431.50 gives way, sellers may push price into 428.90. A breakdown there could extend into 426.50, with further downside reaching 423.75 if sentiment turns risk off. Tesla tends to amplify broader market moves, making these levels especially important today.

Final Word: Stay disciplined, manage risk carefully, and be prepared for fast changing conditions throughout the afternoon.



Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.