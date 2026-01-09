How To Trade SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today is the most important session of the week as markets digest a dense slate of high impact economic releases. Traders will assess the December employment report including the unemployment rate, underemployment rate, non farm payrolls, private and manufacturing payroll changes, labor force participation, average hourly earnings, and average weekly hours. This data will heavily influence expectations around economic strength, wage pressures, and the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. Building permits and housing starts will also be released at the same time, adding insight into the health of the housing sector.

At 10:00AM ET, attention shifts to preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment and inflation expectations, offering a window into how households view future price pressures and economic conditions. At 12:00PM ET, the household change in net worth provides additional context on financial stability. Fed speakers later in the day include Kashkari at 10:00AM ET and Barkin at 1:35PM ET, which could add nuance to how policymakers interpret the data. With this much information hitting the tape, expect elevated volatility, fast directional moves, and sharp reversals.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens the session at 690.75 as traders brace for the most important data of the week. This level is acting as a short term pivot where buyers will want to stay engaged early. Holding above 690.75 keeps upside pressure intact, opening a path toward 692.25 where momentum could accelerate if payroll data supports risk appetite. Continued strength may allow SPY to push into 693.75 and potentially 695.00 as larger participants reposition following the employment release. These upside zones reflect areas where buyers may attempt to build acceptance if volatility settles after the data.

If SPY loses 690.75 following the numbers, sellers may quickly test 688.75 as the first area of demand. Failure to hold there could invite a deeper pullback into 687.00 where buyers will need to step in to prevent further downside. Continued weakness exposes 685.25, a level that becomes important if the data sparks risk off flows. A sustained break lower would suggest sellers are in control as the market reprices expectations around growth and labor conditions.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ begins the day at 622.50, sitting near a critical inflection point ahead of the employment report. Buyers will want to defend this level to maintain bullish structure. Holding firm could allow QQQ to work into 624.25 where traders will assess whether tech leadership remains intact. Strength through that area may extend into 626.00 with upside momentum fueled by a favorable read on wages and participation. These levels reflect areas where dip buyers have recently shown interest.

If QQQ breaks below 622.50, sellers may press price into 620.75 as volatility expands. Losing that zone could open the door toward 618.50 where buyers must respond to stabilize the tape. Continued downside pressure could reach 616.75 if the market interprets the labor data as restrictive for future growth. These downside levels represent prior support zones that become vulnerable during high impact data sessions.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple trades at 259.50 as the session begins, with buyers attempting to hold ground amid broader market uncertainty. A sustained hold above this level could push price into 261.25 where short term momentum may build. If strength continues, Apple could stretch into 263.00 as traders rotate into large cap stability following the data. These upside targets signal areas where buyers may press advantage if the macro backdrop remains supportive.

If Apple slips below 259.50, sellers may test 258.00 quickly. A failure there exposes 256.75 where buyers have previously stepped in. Continued weakness could bring 255.00 into focus, especially if risk appetite fades after the employment release. These downside zones matter as Apple often reflects broader market sentiment during volatile sessions.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft opens at 476.25, sitting in a consolidation range heading into the data. Buyers will want to see price hold above this level to keep upward momentum alive. A push higher could target 478.50 initially, with follow through toward 480.75 if the market reacts positively. These levels represent zones where buyers may gain confidence if employment data supports continued economic expansion.

If MSFT fails to hold 476.25, sellers may drive price into 474.50 as the first test. A breakdown there increases risk of a move toward 472.75 where demand becomes critical. Continued selling pressure could expose 470.50, signaling broader weakness across mega cap technology if macro conditions disappoint.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA begins the session at 186.00 with heightened sensitivity to macro volatility. Buyers will aim to defend this level early as a base for continuation. Holding above 186.00 opens upside potential toward 188.25 where momentum may accelerate. Further strength could push price into 190.50 as traders lean into growth names if wage and employment data come in supportive.

If NVIDIA breaks below 186.00, sellers may test 184.75 quickly. A failure there exposes 183.25 where buyers will need to respond decisively. Continued downside could reach 181.50 if risk appetite contracts sharply. These levels are important as NVIDIA often exaggerates broader market moves during high volatility sessions.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet trades at 328.50, holding near recent highs as traders await the data. Buyers will want to maintain support here to keep upside momentum intact. A move above this level could target 330.75 with continuation into 333.00 if sentiment remains constructive. These upside zones reflect areas where trend strength may attract additional buyers after the data settles.

If GOOGL slips below 328.50, sellers may pressure price into 326.75. A breakdown there could extend toward 325.00 where buyers have previously defended. Continued weakness could expose 322.75 if selling accelerates. These levels will determine whether Alphabet maintains leadership or enters a corrective phase.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens the day at 645.00, sitting at a key decision point ahead of the employment data. Buyers will look to hold this level as a base for higher prices. Strength above 645.00 could drive price into 648.50, with follow through toward 651.75 if momentum builds. These moves reflect confidence returning to higher beta names.

If META loses 645.00, sellers may test 642.25 quickly. A break there exposes 639.50 where demand becomes important. Continued downside could target 636.75 if the market shifts risk off. These zones will help determine whether META remains in an accumulation phase or enters a broader pullback.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla starts the session at 437.50 with volatility expected to expand. Buyers will attempt to defend this level to stabilize price action. Holding above it could allow a move into 441.00, followed by a push toward 444.75 if sentiment improves. These levels reflect areas where momentum traders may re engage if the data supports growth.

If TSLA breaks below 437.50, sellers may drag price into 434.25 quickly. A failure there opens downside risk toward 430.50. Continued weakness could reach 427.75 if selling intensifies. These downside levels are critical as Tesla often reacts sharply to shifts in macro expectations.

Final Word: Stay patient, manage risk tightly, and let the data guide the trade. Good luck, Happy Friday, and trade safely.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

