Quantum Trends To Watch In 2026: Insights From Andrew Cheung

Quantum computing continues to evolve rapidly and 2026 may be the first year when hardware progress and cryptographic risk move from research labs into real world urgency. I recently spoke with Andrew Cheung, Founder and CEO of 01 Quantum Inc. (OTCQB:OONEF) and CTO at qLABS, about where the technology is headed and what investors and operators should track.

Hardware: Logical Qubits Matter More Than Raw Count

Most quantum headlines still focus on raw qubit counts. Andrew Cheung argues this metric is increasingly misleading. Physical qubits are noisy and error rates accumulate quickly, limiting usable compute power.

What matters is the number of error corrected logical qubits. Logical qubits combine many physical qubits with active error correction to create stable computing units capable of running longer algorithms.

Progress in logical qubit reliability, not raw scaling, is the milestone that could reshape expectations in 2026. Investors should look for published benchmarks showing sustained error suppression and credible roadmaps toward modular fault tolerant systems.

Why Error Correction Accelerates Real Impact

Brute force scaling of noisy qubits has diminishing returns. Improvements in error correction compound value and push usable compute forward faster.

Andrew Cheung believes error correction represents the most viable path toward practical cryptographic impact. If vendors demonstrate meaningful progress in logical qubit stability next year, capital allocation and commercial timelines across the quantum ecosystem could accelerate.

Harvest Now, Decrypt Later Pulls Risk Forward

A central security risk is harvest now, decrypt later, where encrypted data is collected today and decrypted once compute power matures.

This affects long lived sensitive data such as identity records, enterprise archives and regulated communications. Public blockchains add further exposure because public keys often remain visible on chain, creating targets for future cryptanalytic attacks.

As Andrew Cheung frames it, effective risk timing is already compressed for assets and data that must remain secure over long horizons.

Standards Move From Planning to Deployment

Post quantum cryptography is transitioning into operational adoption. NIST has finalized initial standards and additional guidance is expected to follow.

In 2026, enterprises should expect more validation programs, procurement requirements and platform level integration of quantum safe algorithms. These shifts matter for investors because standards adoption drives real spending and vendor selection.

Crypto Faces Structural Adoption Friction

Crypto remains slower to adopt quantum protection due to governance and coordination challenges. Upgrading base layer protocols impacts wallets, custody systems and transaction formats across decentralized ecosystems.

Even when consensus exists, major upgrades can take years to execute without disrupting users. Near term protection is more likely to emerge through layered approaches such as hybrid wallets or opt in security mechanisms rather than base layer migrations.

Five Signals to Watch in 2026

1. Demonstrated improvements in logical qubit stability and error suppression.

2. Expansion of post quantum standards into compliance and procurement frameworks.

3. Default PQC support across cloud platforms and operating systems.

4. Crypto infrastructure launching practical quantum protection without degrading UX.

5. Increased government guidance and enforcement activity tied to cryptographic risk.

Quantum risk is no longer theoretical. As Andrew Cheung's perspective highlights, logical qubit progress and post quantum adoption will shape both technology investment and security strategy in 2026. The winners will be those who prepare before timelines compress further.

