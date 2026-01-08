Alpha Buying: Value With a Catalyst Attached

One of the great advantages individual investors have is time. We do not need to trade every headline or predict next quarter's GDP print. We can sit quietly, read what others ignore, and position ourselves before a catalyst becomes obvious. Few tools reward that discipline more consistently than Schedule 13D filings.

A 13D is filed when an investor crosses the 5 percent ownership threshold and intends to be something other than passive. This is not trivia. It is a signal. Someone with capital, patience, and a plan has decided that the gap between price and value is wide enough to justify involvement. When that happens, the odds shift.

This week's Alpha Buying issue focuses on four names where recent 13D filings deserve attention: MYO, TRMD, LAKE, and CVR. These are not momentum darlings. They are the kinds of situations where value, neglect, and potential corporate action intersect.

Myomo, Inc. (AMEX:MYO) – Governance as a Catalyst

Myomo is a small medical technology company focused on wearable robotic devices designed to assist patients with neuromuscular disorders. Its core product is a powered arm brace that uses sensors and software to detect a user's intent and provide mechanical assistance to restore movement. The company primarily serves patients suffering from stroke related paralysis, spinal cord injuries, and other neurological conditions that limit arm function. Revenue growth has historically been uneven, reflecting reimbursement challenges and the long sales cycle typical of medical device adoption, but the underlying technology addresses a clear and growing clinical need.

Horton Capital Partners recently crossed the 5 percent threshold and filed a Schedule 13D, moving from passive ownership into active territory. The stated focus is governance, specifically eliminating the classified board structure in favor of annual director elections.

That may sound procedural, but in small companies it can be transformational. Classified boards entrench management. Annual elections increase accountability. For a stock trading at depressed levels with limited sell side coverage, this kind of change can force a broader strategic conversation.

The important point is not whether the board proposal passes tomorrow. It is that a motivated shareholder has decided the status quo is unacceptable. That alone can alter behavior. For investors willing to be early, MYO now trades with an embedded option on governance driven value realization.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) – An Activist Plants a Flag

Lakeland Industries manufactures and sells protective clothing used in hazardous and industrial environments. Its product lineup includes disposable and reusable garments designed to protect workers from chemicals, fire, heat, and biological hazards. Customers span a wide range of end markets, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, emergency response, and government agencies. Demand can be cyclical, but the business benefits from recurring replacement needs and regulatory driven safety standards that make protective apparel non-discretionary in many settings.

Lakeland Industries quietly became more interesting with the filing of an 8.38 percent stake by Global Value Investment Corporation. This is not a token position. It is large enough to matter, large enough to influence votes, and large enough to force engagement.

The filing language is textbook early stage activism. The investor explicitly retains the right to discuss operations, governance, capital structure, and strategic alternatives. No demands yet. No press releases. Just a clear statement that the shares are held with flexibility and intent.

This is often how value creation begins. The first filing establishes ownership. The second phase clarifies objectives. Investors who wait for a fully articulated campaign usually pay higher prices. Those who read the first filing carefully tend to do better.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (AMEX:CVR) – Microcap Activism Where Size Matters

Chicago Rivet and Machine is a microcap industrial manufacturer specializing in rivets, fasteners, and assembly equipment. The company sells both fastening products and the machinery used to install them, serving customers in automotive, aerospace, industrial manufacturing, and maintenance applications. It is an old line, niche business with modest growth, limited analyst coverage, and thin trading volume. Those characteristics often keep the stock off institutional radar screens, even when the balance sheet is solid and assets are mispriced.

Chicago Rivet and Machine is a name most investors never see. That is precisely why the recent 13D matters. A reporting group led by Galloway disclosed ownership of approximately 6.45 percent of the company, accumulated patiently over more than a year.

The filing states plainly that the shares are believed to be undervalued and that the investor may engage management and the board regarding strategy and alternatives. That language is not accidental. In microcaps, even a single serious shareholder can change the trajectory.

These situations are rarely fast. Liquidity is limited and timelines stretch. But when activism meets neglect, outcomes can be dramatic. CVR now trades with a visible catalyst path where none existed before.

TORM Plc. (NASDAQ:TRMD) – When a 13D Becomes a Merger Roadmap

TORM plc is a product tanker shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of vessels transporting refined petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Its earnings are highly sensitive to global trade flows, refinery utilization, and spot charter rates, which makes the stock inherently cyclical. Like many shipping companies, TORM trades largely on asset values and cash flow expectations rather than steady earnings growth, and capital allocation decisions can have an outsized impact on shareholder returns.

The most explicit filing in this group comes from TORM plc. The Schedule 13D language here is unusually direct. The reporting person states outright that industry consolidation is positive and that they are evaluating strategic opportunities, including a potential combination with Hafnia.

This is not boilerplate. The filing goes further, detailing analysis of synergies, relative net asset values, potential share based consideration, and direct engagement with TORM's board. The investor also signals a willingness to speak with other shareholders and third parties.

At that point, the stock stops being just a cyclical tanker trade. It becomes a strategic asset in a consolidation thesis. That changes the distribution of outcomes. Deals may or may not happen, but the presence of an informed, motivated shareholder reframes the risk reward.

How to Use This in Alpha Buying

Piggybacking activism does not mean blind copying. It means stacking probabilities.



The best setups combine three elements.



Depressed valuation. A credible activist with real ownership. And a plausible path to change.

The market often reacts late to these signals because they require reading filings instead of headlines.



That is where the edge lives. The first 13D is rarely the end of the story. It is the beginning.

MYO offers a governance driven catalyst. LAKE reflects early stage value activism. CVR is a microcap where ownership concentration matters. TRMD introduces merger optionality into a cyclical industry.

None of these are guarantees. All of them shift the odds.

That is what Alpha Buying is about.



Finding situations where value exists and something is likely to happen.



The paperwork may be dull. The returns, over time, rarely are.