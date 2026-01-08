How To Trade SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's session features a mix of labor market and inflation related data that could influence short term expectations around economic strength and policy direction. At 8:30AM ET, traders will focus on the preliminary third quarter Non Farm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs, alongside Continuing and Initial Jobless Claims and revisions to the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Business Outlook. These releases matter because they provide insight into labor efficiency, wage pressure, and overall economic resilience.

At 10:00AM ET, Wholesale Trade Sales for November will add context around inventory and demand trends. At 11:00AM ET, attention turns to the New York Fed one year inflation expectations, which can influence rate outlooks if they move meaningfully. Treasury activity picks up late morning with note announcements and bill auctions, followed by Consumer Credit at 3:00PM ET, which helps gauge household borrowing behavior.

With multiple data points spread throughout the day, traders should expect periods of increased volatility and fast reactions around release times. This is a session where patience, discipline, and flexibility matter.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY begins the session at 688.50, sitting just below recent highs as traders assess follow through after a strong push earlier in the week. Buyers will want to see price hold above this zone to keep upside momentum intact. If SPY can remain firm here, a move into the low 690s becomes likely, where price discovery could accelerate quickly given the lack of overhead resistance. Strength through that area would signal institutions continuing to deploy capital rather than taking profits.

If SPY loses 688.50, sellers may look to test downside responsiveness quickly. A pullback from this area could invite rotation into prior support zones, especially if incoming data introduces uncertainty. Failure to reclaim 688.50 on a bounce would suggest buyers stepping back, opening the door for a deeper retracement as traders reduce exposure ahead of potential macro surprises.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ opens at 622.75, with tech remaining the primary driver of broader market direction. Bulls will want to see this level act as a firm base as mega cap names continue to dictate flow. Holding above this zone keeps upside targets in play, with momentum favoring continuation if buyers defend dips aggressively during the morning session.

If QQQ slips below 622.75, sellers may attempt to press weakness into the prior consolidation range. That type of move would suggest hesitation from dip buyers and could lead to faster intraday swings as positioning adjusts. Any sustained trading below this level would indicate that risk appetite is cooling, at least temporarily.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple starts the day at 257.50, sitting at an important inflection point after recent volatility. Buyers will want to see price stabilize here and begin building higher lows to reassert control. Strength through this zone would suggest accumulation returning, particularly if the broader tape remains supportive.

If AAPL cannot hold 257.50, sellers may lean into weakness quickly. A breakdown here could invite momentum selling as traders reassess exposure. Failure to reclaim this level would keep Apple vulnerable to further downside probing as confidence fades.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft trades at 481.25, attempting to stabilize after recent price swings. Bulls will be watching closely to see if this level can act as a pivot for renewed upside. Holding firm here would suggest buyers remain committed, especially given Microsoft's influence across both tech and broader indices.

If MSFT breaks below 481.25, sellers may test lower demand zones as short term traders step aside. Continued weakness would signal caution creeping back into large cap leadership, which often spills over into broader market hesitation.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 190.00, remaining one of the most sensitive names to risk sentiment. Buyers will want to see price defend this area to maintain constructive structure. Strength here could allow NVDA to reclaim momentum quickly, especially if semiconductors remain in favor.

If 190.00 fails, sellers may press aggressively as volatility tends to expand quickly in this name. A breakdown could trigger sharp intraday moves as traders react to shifting expectations, making risk management especially important.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet begins the session at 325.25, holding near elevated levels after strong upside performance. Buyers will look for continuation behavior, with shallow pullbacks signaling confidence. Sustained strength here keeps upside scenarios firmly intact.

If GOOGL slips below this level, sellers may attempt to force a reset into prior support. A failure to rebound quickly would suggest near term exhaustion, potentially leading to choppier price action as traders rebalance exposure.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta trades at 645.50, attempting to regain footing after recent consolidation. Buyers will want to see steady demand here to prevent deeper pullbacks. Holding this zone would suggest institutions remain comfortable maintaining exposure into ongoing macro events.

If META loses 645.50, sellers may test downside liquidity pockets as momentum stalls. Any inability to reclaim this level would increase the likelihood of further retracement as confidence wanes.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla opens at 429.50, continuing to display elevated volatility relative to the broader market. Buyers will want to see early stabilization to avoid sharp downside rotations. Holding this level keeps the door open for reactive upside moves.

If TSLA breaks below 429.50, sellers may accelerate pressure quickly as sentiment shifts fast in this name. Weakness could compound as traders reduce risk, leading to exaggerated intraday swings.

Final Word: Stay selective, manage size appropriately, and respect the tape as it reacts to incoming information.

