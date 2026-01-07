Nvidia Triggers Mania In Micron And SanDisk; Momo Loses in Chevron Euphoria; Supreme Court's Tariff Decision Ahead

NAND Mania

Please click here for an enlarged chart of Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) .

Note the following:

The chart shows that on the morning of January 5th, Chevron (CVX) traded as high as $172 in the premarket. In the overnight trading on Sunday, Chevron traded even higher. The chart shows that as of this writing, Chevron has pulled back to $157.64. Earlier, Chevron stock was even lower. As the chart shows, Chevron stock has moved up on the news that Chevron is teaming up with a private equity firm to buy the international assets of Lukoil, a big Russian oil producer. As full disclosure, a new signal for Chevron (CVX) has been given in our Buy report.

The chart shows a big spike up at the premarket open on January 5th.

The buying in Chevron was the result of heavy pumping by momo gurus over the weekend, urging their followers to load up on Chevron in the overnight trading.

The chart shows that our proprietary VUD indicator was warning against buying Chevron. The chart shows the VUD indicator was consistently orange. The proprietary VUD indicator is the most sensitive real time indicator of supply and demand. Green indicates net demand, and orange indicates net supply.

On January 5th 2026, the Morning Capsule identified Chevron as a winner from developments in Venezuela, we wrote:

Chevron is the only major U.S. oil company operating in Venezuela and controls about 25% of Venezuela's oil production.

We gave signals on several stocks and an ETF on Venezuela development, but did not give a signal on Chevron, and we wrote: Unlike the momo crowd, prudent investors should control the FOMO (fear of missing out) emotion.

We received many inquiries from readers as to why The Arora Report did not give a buy signal on Chevron. Some of the reasons were already explained in the January 5th Morning Capsule. Prudent investors should note that, as important as it is to buy the right positions, it is also important not to buy the wrong position into euphoria.

A NAND memory mania has been triggered by NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said, "With existing high-bandwidth memory (HBM), it's far from sufficient to support GPUs, and the memory bottleneck is only getting worse," and explained the concept of a ‘new memory storage platform.' The new concept uses NAND memory. The market interpreted this as using solid-state disk drives (SSD). A buying mania is occurring in the stocks of Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU), SanDisk Corp (NASDAQ:SNDK), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX). We are long MU from an average of $21.77.

Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) is the largest private payroll processor in the United States. ADP uses its data to give an advance glimpse of jobs picture ahead of the official Jobs Report that will be released on Friday. ADP employment change came in at 41K vs 45K consensus.

Venezuela will sell 50M barrels of oil to the United States and its allies. Normally, this oil would have gone to China. The most important point here is that the sale will occur in dollars. Venezuela was selling to China in yuans. For the dollar to remain king dollar, it is extremely important that oil keeps on trading in dollars.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) , NVDA, Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) , and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) .

In the early trade, money flows are negative in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) , Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) , and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) .

In the early trade, money flows are mixed in SSPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) .

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV). The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (USO).

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is range bound.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions. Based on individual risk preference, consider a protection band consisting of cash or Treasury bills or short-term tactical trades as well as short to medium term hedges and short term hedges. This is a good way to protect yourself and participate in the upside at the same time.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

A protection band of 0% would be very bullish and would indicate full investment with 0% in cash. A protection band of 100% would be very bearish and would indicate a need for aggressive protection with cash and hedges or aggressive short selling.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.

