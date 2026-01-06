Nvidia's Thinking Car Tech to Challenge Tesla; Dow Hits New Highs

Nvidia Challenges Tesla

Please click here for a chart of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) .

Note the following:

The chart shows the U.S. move in Venezuela triggered a new high in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Our call that the stock market would rise if the U.S. attacked Venezuela has been validated. On December 1, we wrote:

President Trump has said that the air space around Venezuela should be considered closed. If the U.S. attacks Venezuela, expect the stock market to rally.

President Trump wants U.S. oil companies to invest heavily in Venezuela. U.S. oil companies are reluctant. The U.S. government is looking into subsidizing investments by U.S. oil companies in Venezuela.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is announcing the first "thinking car" will be on the road as soon as 2027. The good news for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Nvidia is not directly making cars. The bad news for Tesla is that Nvidia is making the technology available to other car companies, making it easier for them to compete with Tesla. Nvidia is unveiling the Alpamayo family of AI models, simulation tools, and datasets. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said, "Robotaxis are among the first to benefit. Alpamayo brings reasoning to autonomous vehicles, allowing them to think through rare scenarios, drive safely in complex environments and explain their driving decisions – it’s the foundation for safe, scalable autonomy.”

(NASDAQ:NVDA) is announcing the first "thinking car" will be on the road as soon as 2027. The good news for (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Nvidia is not directly making cars. The bad news for Tesla is that Nvidia is making the technology available to other car companies, making it easier for them to compete with Tesla. Nvidia is unveiling the Alpamayo family of AI models, simulation tools, and datasets. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said, "Robotaxis are among the first to benefit. Alpamayo brings reasoning to autonomous vehicles, allowing them to think through rare scenarios, drive safely in complex environments and explain their driving decisions – it’s the foundation for safe, scalable autonomy.” Nvidia has also launched Rubin earlier than expected. Rubin has several innovations: Transformer Engine Confidential computing RAS Engine Nvidia Vera CPU NVLink interconnect technology

Nvidia is also introducing new open source AI models for robot learning.

In the past, such announcements would have helped NVDA stock rocket. This time, the reaction in NVDA stock is muted so far. In our analysis, the reason is NVDA stock is now over-owned. When a stock is over-owned, almost anyone who is going to buy has already bought. It takes a lot to move the stock higher. The slightest bit of negative news can cause a major dip.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) has also made several impressive product launches for AI. Again, the stock's reaction is muted so far because AMD is an expensive stock. Unlike NVDA stock, AMD stock is not over-owned.

(NASDAQ:AMD) has also made several impressive product launches for AI. Again, the stock's reaction is muted so far because AMD is an expensive stock. Unlike NVDA stock, AMD stock is not over-owned. ISM Manufacturing Index came at 47.9 vs. 48.4 consensus yesterday. On one hand, the stock market likes this number because it helps the Fed lower interest rates. On the other hand, the stock market is counting on higher earnings from the manufacturing sector – this number shows the stock market may not get its wish.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, It is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

In the early trade, money flows are positive in Nvidia (NVDA).

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) , Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) , Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) , Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) , and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) .

In the early trade, money flows are negative in Tesla (TSLA).

In the early trade, money flows are mixed in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) .

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV). The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (USO).

Bitcoin

The U.S. move in Venezuela has triggered aggressive buying in bitcoin Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) .

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions. Based on individual risk preference, consider a protection band consisting of cash or Treasury bills or short-term tactical trades as well as short to medium term hedges and short term hedges. This is a good way to protect yourself and participate in the upside at the same time.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

A protection band of 0% would be very bullish and would indicate full investment with 0% in cash. A protection band of 100% would be very bearish and would indicate a need for aggressive protection with cash and hedges or aggressive short selling.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.

The Arora Report is known for its accurate calls. The Arora Report correctly called the big artificial intelligence rally before anyone else, the new bull market of 2023, the bear market of 2022, new stock market highs right after the virus low in 2020, the virus drop in 2020, the DJIA rally to 30,000 when it was trading at 16,000, the start of a mega bull market in 2009, and the financial crash of 2008. Please click here to sign up for a free forever Generate Wealth Newsletter.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

