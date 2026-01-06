How Generative AI Is Unlocking the "Super Subconscious"

“AI is a powerful tool in the creation process because it taps into what can be interpreted as a super subconscious. When we think about our lives, we have a limited time to absorb experiences, to get to know people and places and content, but AI, of course, is being trained on most or all of the internet.

So, we can sort of compare it to a massive, almost infinite subconscious. AI is offering us an almost infinite reservoir of ideas and possibilities. It operates with incredible speed." Javier Ideami

Javier Ideami sits at the forefront of the global conversation on artificial intelligence, creativity, and human potential. A recognized voice on how emerging technologies are reshaping art, culture, and decision-making, his work bridges cutting-edge AI innovation with deep philosophical and ethical inquiry.

Known for his ability to translate complex technological shifts into compelling, human-centered insights, Ideami explores how generative AI is expanding creative capability, redefining authorship, and accelerating new forms of expression across industries.

His perspective is shaped by hands-on experimentation as well as a broader view of how technology is influencing society, work, and the future of creative professions.

In this exclusive interview with the SpeakOut Speakers Agency, Javier Ideami shares his thinking on AI as a creative partner, the rise of what he calls the "super subconscious," and what the next decade may hold for artists, creators, and the creative economy at large.

What makes AI such a powerful creative partner today, and where do you see the clear boundary between AI-driven capability and human judgement?

Javier Ideami: "AI operates with efficiency and it doesn't get tired like us. It tirelessly generates possibilities, ideas, content, and solutions to accelerate the creative process far beyond what we can achieve on our own, because our time and capacity to absorb experiences is limited.

"So, AI becomes an essential partner. I always compare AI, for those of you that have watched the movie Iron Man, to an Iron Man suit that we put on ourselves. It expands and augments our possibilities, our creative muscles, our subconscious, our pattern matching system, our fast thinking, system one capabilities.

"That's why I call this new era that we are beginning the era of the super subconscious, when AI has mastered that pattern matching, fast thinking, system one thinking, but it has not yet mastered system two thinking, the slow thinking, the methodical, analytical, deep reasoning type of thinking.

"So, it's a beautiful blend between the AI and us.

"Additionally, AI excels at personalization. How much time do we have in life to personalize every output for many different types of audience? We have limited time, but with AI, we can accelerate that, tailoring content to specific audiences, which enhances engagement and relevance, and drives innovation forward.

AI introduces, through productivity, new techniques, styles, and possibilities, enabling creators and professionals in general to push the boundaries of what is possible, whether by interpolating between training data or extrapolating beyond it to take us to new places we have not reached before."

How do you expect AI and emerging technologies to transform creative industries over the next decade, particularly in terms of skills, roles, and ethical considerations?

Javier Ideami: "Creative industries are going to undergo very big changes. The way we interact with them today, and the way people will interact with them within the next five or ten years, is going to be a whole different ball game.

"AI and emerging technologies like generative AI are going to profoundly impact these creative industries by extending the diversity of outputs, which will generate new ways of interacting with creative content and trigger the emergence of new roles and creative possibilities.

"Increased automation is a very positive development. It will allow creatives and the industry in general to handle routine, repetitive creative tasks, like editing and formatting, through AI. This frees up more time for actual innovation, which is what people enjoy the most, and for higher-level, executive, supervisory work.

"This shift will also create new roles within the creative industry, some of which we cannot even imagine today. It will change skill requirements. Many skills that were needed in the past will be automated, shifting demand toward system two thinking, deep reasoning, analytical, and supervisory thinking.

"Technology integration with creative fields will be a major objective for companies in this industry. Integrating AI into existing pipelines will occupy companies over the next few years.

"Another fascinating point is that AI is going to enhance the longevity of creatives through digital twins. Creative professionals have limited energy and time, but AI can allow their output to continue evolving over time. It allows them to rest, direct, and supervise their output by partnering with AI twins.

"This leads to the ethics of generative AI, which is a whole different discussion. I often speak at conferences about the ethical ramifications of this technology, including legal issues, copyright, bias, transparency, and responsible use.

"Finally, market and creative output personalization will be a massive change. Companies will deliver finely tailored, personalized content, creating far more engaging consumer experiences.

"AI will introduce novel techniques, styles, and mediums, expanding the boundaries of creative expression and opening up entirely new possibilities for the future of the industry.

"That's why it's going to be one of the sectors that changes the most in the next few years."

This exclusive interview with Javier Ideami was conducted by Tabish Ali of the Champions Speakers Agency.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

