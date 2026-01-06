How To Trade SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today's session continues the week with a relatively light economic calendar, keeping attention on positioning rather than macro catalysts. At 8:55AM ET, markets will see the Redbook Retail Sales, offering a quick read on consumer spending trends. At 9:45AM ET, the Final S&P Global Services PMI and Composite PMI for December will be released, which may influence early sentiment but are unlikely to drive sustained direction on their own.

At 11:00AM ET, the Treasury will announce the 4 and 8 Week Bill details, which traders will monitor for subtle shifts in short term funding demand. Later in the session at 2:00PM ET, the Fed Discount Rate Minutes will be released, providing additional insight into internal policy discussions following the recent Fed decision.

With major data still ahead later in the week, markets may remain range bound with intermittent volatility driven by positioning and liquidity pockets.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens the session at 687.50, where buyers will be focused on holding early structure after recent strength. If price can stabilize above this level, a push toward 689.10 becomes the first upside objective, followed by a potential extension into 690.75. Sustained acceptance above that zone would open the door for a move into 692.25, where sellers are likely to become more active. Continued strength would signal institutional participation returning despite the lighter macro calendar.

If SPY fails to hold 687.50, sellers may quickly press price into 685.90. Losing that level would expose 684.25, an area where buyers will need to respond to avoid deeper weakness. A breakdown below 684.25 could accelerate downside into 682.50. Failure to reclaim support at these levels would suggest fading momentum and increase the odds of rotational selling.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ begins the day at 618.75, with bulls attempting to defend the recent consolidation zone. Holding above this level could allow price to rotate higher into 620.40, followed by a test of 622.10. If buyers remain in control, upside extension toward 624.00 is possible, particularly if broader market sentiment stays constructive.

If QQQ slips below 618.75, sellers may lean on price into 617.10. A sustained move lower could bring 615.50 into focus. Continued downside pressure may target 613.75, where buyers will need to step in decisively. Losing that level would indicate risk appetite pulling back across growth names.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens at 266.50, where buyers will look to regain traction after recent softness. Holding this area could allow a grind higher into 268.10, followed by a test of 269.75. If momentum improves, price may extend into 271.25 as buyers attempt to reassert control.

If AAPL cannot maintain 266.50, sellers may push price toward 265.10. A breakdown there opens the door to 263.75. Continued selling pressure could drag Apple into 262.25. Failure to find support would suggest further distribution underway.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft starts the session at 472.75, with bulls attempting to stabilize price after recent consolidation. Holding this level could allow a move into 474.50, followed by a test of 476.25. Sustained strength would point toward 478.50, signaling renewed confidence in large cap leadership.

If MSFT loses 472.75, sellers may press into 471.00. A deeper slide could bring 469.25 into play. Continued weakness may expose 467.50. Losing that level would reflect broader caution across mega cap tech.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 189.00, where buyers will be closely watching for continuation after recent volatility. Holding above this level could lift price into 191.00, followed by a push toward 193.25. If momentum builds, an extension into 195.50 becomes possible.

If NVDA slips under 189.00, sellers may drive price into 187.25. A break lower could expose 185.50. Continued downside pressure would suggest buyers stepping aside ahead of heavier market catalysts.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet begins the day at 317.00, with buyers aiming to defend this support zone. A firm hold could allow price to move into 319.00, followed by a test of 321.25. Sustained upside momentum may carry the stock toward 323.50.

If 317.00 fails, sellers may guide GOOGL into 315.25. Continued weakness could bring 313.50 into focus. Losing that area would indicate fading demand and increased downside risk.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 658.75, where bulls will look to keep price supported near recent highs. Holding this level could lead to a move into 661.00, followed by a test of 664.25. If buyers remain active, price may stretch into 667.50.

If META loses 658.75, sellers may press into 656.25. A deeper breakdown could target 653.50. Continued selling pressure would signal near term exhaustion after the recent run.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla begins the session at 449.25, with buyers attempting to establish footing after recent swings. Holding above this level could allow a move into 452.00, followed by a push toward 455.50. Stronger momentum may carry price into 459.00.

If TSLA fails to hold 449.25, sellers may push price into 446.50. Continued weakness could bring 443.75 into play. Losing that level would increase the likelihood of accelerated downside.

Final Word: Traders should remain patient, respect key levels, and avoid overtrading in thinner conditions. Good luck and trade safely.

