How To Trade SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA Using Technical Analysis

Today's session kicks off the first full trading week of the new year with extremely limited economic data, which often leads to thinner liquidity and more reactive price action. The primary scheduled release comes at 10:00AM ET with the December ISM Manufacturing report, including prices paid, new orders, and employment components. This data will be closely watched for early clues on growth and inflation trends heading into the first full trading week of the year.

At 11:30AM ET, the Treasury will hold the 3 and 6 Month Bill Auction, which may influence short term rate expectations and intraday flows. While today's calendar is light, traders should stay alert as meaningful data arrives later in the week with JOLTS on Wednesday, Jobless Claims on Thursday, and the highly anticipated Non Farm Payrolls report on Friday.

With volume still rebuilding after the holidays, markets may experience sharper moves on relatively small catalysts.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens the session at 685.25 as markets kick off the new year with lighter volume and a cautious tone. Bulls will want to defend this area early and show stability above 685.25 to open a path toward 687.10. If buyers can sustain momentum, a push into 688.75 becomes possible, with a higher extension toward 690.25 if risk appetite improves alongside strength in tech. Holding above these levels would suggest buyers are regaining control after the holiday pause.

If SPY fails to hold 685.25, sellers may press price into 683.90. Losing that support could invite a move toward 682.40, where buyers will need to respond to avoid further downside. Continued weakness could drag price into 680.85. A breakdown below this zone would indicate caution dominating early January flows.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ begins the day at 617.25 with bulls looking to establish footing after the holiday period. Holding above this level could allow price to rotate into 619.00. Sustained buying may carry QQQ toward 620.75, with a stronger push opening room toward 622.50 if tech sentiment improves alongside ISM data.

If QQQ slips under 617.25, sellers may test 615.80. A failure there could bring 614.20 into focus. Continued pressure may open downside toward 612.75. Weakness at these levels would reflect hesitation in growth names as traders wait for heavier data later in the week.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens at 270.50 as buyers attempt to stabilize price near recent support. Holding this level may allow a move into 272.00, with continued strength pushing toward 273.60. If momentum builds, AAPL could stretch into 275.25 as buyers slowly reassert control.

If AAPL loses 270.50, sellers may lean price into 269.10. A break there could open downside toward 267.75. Continued selling pressure may target 266.30, signaling reduced appetite for large cap leadership early in the year.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft starts the session at 473.25 with bulls looking to defend this pivot. A firm hold could allow price to move into 475.10, followed by a potential test of 477.00 if buyers stay engaged. Strength through that area may open an extension toward 479.25.

If MSFT breaks below 473.25, sellers may guide price into 471.80. Losing that support could invite a slide toward 470.10. Additional downside pressure may test 468.75, reflecting broader caution across mega cap tech.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 191.50 as buyers look to build on recent strength. Holding above this level could bring 193.25 into play, with momentum carrying price toward 195.00 if risk appetite improves. A stronger move may extend into 196.75 as buyers continue to lean into semiconductors.

If NVDA loses 191.50, sellers may test 189.75. A breakdown could pull price into 188.10. Continued weakness may open downside toward 186.50, signaling profit taking after the recent run.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet starts the day at 315.75 with buyers attempting to hold recent gains. A stable base here may allow price to push into 317.50, followed by a move toward 319.25 if buying pressure builds. Strong follow through could open a path toward 321.00.

If GOOGL fails to hold 315.75, sellers may push price into 314.00. A break there could lead to 312.25. Continued selling pressure may drag price toward 310.50, showing hesitation in communication services early in the year.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 649.75 with bulls looking to maintain control above this level. Holding firm could allow a move into 652.25, with a further push toward 655.00 if momentum continues. Strong buying may extend into 657.75 as risk appetite improves.

If META slips below 649.75, sellers may test 647.50. A breakdown could carry price into 645.25. Continued weakness may open downside toward 642.75, indicating a pause in upside momentum.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla begins the session at 444.50 as buyers look to stabilize price early. Holding this level could allow a push into 447.25, followed by a move toward 450.00 if momentum builds. A strong tape may extend into 453.50.

If TSLA loses 444.50, sellers may press price into 441.75. A failure there could bring 439.00 into focus. Continued downside pressure may target 435.50, reflecting volatility returning to high beta names.

Final Word: Patience, disciplined risk management, and awareness of upcoming data will be critical as 2026 trading conditions begin to take shape. Good luck and trade safely.

