Taiwan Semiconductor Shares Gain Over 2% After Key Trading Signal

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE:TSM) experienced a significant Power Inflow alert, a key bullish indicator that is closely tracked by traders who value order flow analytics, specifically institutional and retail order flow data.

At 11:20 AM EST on January 2, TSM triggered a Power Inflow signal at a price of $314.64. TSM's price remained largely stagnant during the opening hours of trading, even dropping slightly prior to the Power Inflow alert. At the time of the signal, and then thereafter, both retail and institutional trading interest in TSM shifted toward the buy side, leading to an immediate rise in the stock price, eventually reaching a post-alert high of $321.33 as of 2:45PM EST. This Power Inflow signal is intended to be a bullish indication of institutional and retail interest, highlighting where traders may be entering the market for the stock.

Understanding the Power Inflow Signal

The Power Inflow alert is a proprietary signal developed and provided by TradePulse. Issued within the first two hours of the trading day, the alert highlights moments when there is a significant shift in order flow, specifically indicating a strong trend toward buying activity. This suggests a higher probability of bullish price movement for the remainder of the trading day, making it a potentially strategic and opportune entry point for active traders.

Order flow analytics examine real-time buying and selling behavior by analyzing volume, timing, and order size across both retail and institutional participants. These insights provide a deeper understanding of price action and market sentiment, allowing traders and institutions to make more informed decisions.

TSM Intraday Performance

At the time of the Power Inflow alert, TSM was trading at $314.64. Following the signal:

• Intraday High As Of 2:45PM EST: $321.33 (+2.13%)

Today's Power Inflow alert on TSM illustrates a clear example of how real-time order flow analytics can uncover bullish momentum, particularly during periods when price action appears stagnant or declining. Traders who bought TSM shortly after the Power Inflow signal could have captured an immediate intraday gain, emphasizing the effectiveness of our Power Inflow alert and the advantage of closely monitoring order flow data. These short-term gains further highlight the value of order flow analytics in identifying bullish intraday momentum and potential price reversals.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, investment recommendations, or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. The analysis is based on stock order flow data, but accuracy is not guaranteed. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

