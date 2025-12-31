4 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy for 2026

For investors bearish on artificial intelligence, watching the market action in 2025 had to feel like watching a zombie apocalypse movie. There were so many moments this year when it seemed the AI bull market was cooked, only to rise again like the undead and move forward with its insatiable thirst for more capital.

With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both closing in on another 20% annual gain, you might think every rock in the AI landscape has been turned over, and there are no diamonds left to mine.

But 2025 also showed us that AI is more than just hyperscalers and semiconductors; there's a whole ecosystem of companies needed to keep data centers humming along.

Today we'll look at four stocks that are still flying under the radar in the AI industry.

Each company chosen here has a market cap under $5 billion and at least 30% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth over the last three years, with growing profit margins. These stocks were all big winners in 2025, so they might not stay under the radar for long if the AI rally continues.

Innodata Inc.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) made headlines earlier this year when it posted a DiMaggio-esque streak of 19 gains in 20 trading sessions. But like META before it, the impressive streak was followed by a swift and sharp decline. The stock is still beating the S&P 500 year-to-date (YTD), but it's now down over 30% in the last three months. However, both the fundamental and technical data point to a prosperous 2026. The company posted record revenue of over $62 million in Q3 2025, its fifth consecutive top- and bottom-line earnings beat. The $62 million represented a 20% YOY growth from Q3 2024, and management confirmed the full-year 2025 expectation of 45% YOY growth from 2024. Margins have also grown to a comfortable 26%, which should unlock even more EPS growth moving forward.

INOD shares slumped following their impressive winning streak, but the stock still retained a more than 30% YTD gain as 2025 draws to an end. And despite the recent slump, the technical picture is beginning to show improvement. The stock has once again found support along the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), an area where buyers have repeatedly flooded in this year. With the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showing signs of turning bullish and Benzinga Edge Scores of 96.36 for Growth and 98.53 for Quality, INOD shares could be an even bigger winner in 2026.

Evolv Technologies Inc.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) is a tiny $1.2 billion market-cap holding company developing AI security screening services for large-crowd live events. The company's software uses AI to create a touchless security screening process that identifies weapons from everyday items like phones or water bottles. The company isn't yet profitable, but it still recorded more than $100 million in sales last year, and continues to eke toward profitability with each successive earnings beat. The company pulled in a record $42.85 million in revenue in Q3 2025, marking 57% YOY growth, and management raised full-year 2025 revenue guidance to the upper end of $145 million. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) is also a massive part of the business model, and management expects ARR to grow more than 20% YOY in 2026.

The EVLV chart also looks promising, with the stock running into support at the 200-day SMA as a bullish MACD crossover occurs. The 50-day SMA is the next level to watch here; if bullish price momentum can sustain a break above it, the first quarter of 2026 should be tremendously positive for EVLV investors.

Aeva Technologies Inc.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) is a tiny $780 million small-cap company designing systems for one of the most crucial innovations in autonomous vehicle technology. The company's primary product is a 4D LiDAR suite with hardware and software applications. LiDAR is the motion-sensing technology powering Waymo's autonomous vehicles, offering superior performance to the traditional cameras used in Tesla's Robotaxis. Aeva experienced tremendous revenue growth in 2024 and 2025, with quarterly sales rising from $800,000 in Q4 2023 to $5.5 million in Q2 2025. Despite revenue dipping to $3.5 million in Q3 2025, the company still posted its eighth consecutive EPS and revenue beat, and recently inked a deal to become the exclusive LiDAR provider to a major European OEM.

Despite revenue growth and industry tailwinds, AEVA shares have struggled in the second half of 2025, though this is partially due to an unsustainable parabolic rally that saw shares leap from $3 to $37 in just four months. The stock is back under $13 per share, but it now trades at a more reasonable level given that the company still hasn't turned a profit. On the daily chart, the share price is hovering around support at the 200-day SMA, but a bullish MACD crossover is giving investors hope for another rally in 2026.

Soundhound AI Inc.

Soundhound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) may not be flying under the radar as much as it was in 2025, but the stock is approaching a key level that could present a great buying opportunity for new investors. Soundhound previously provided Voice AI solutions primarily to the automotive industry, but the company has branched out into other sectors over the last few years, including restaurants, healthcare, and banking. Revenue growth was strong in 2023 and 2024, but absolutely soared in 2025, growing more than 120% YOY. The company's losses also continued to narrow thanks to more substantial margins, and profitability in 2026 is now within reach.

Despite the excitement surrounding the company, Q4 has been rough for SOUN shareholders. The stock declined rapidly after the RSI triggered an Overbought signal in October and is now down more than 35% over the last three months. However, technical signals are pointing to the bottom potentially being in. The momentum of the stock's descent has slowed now that the RSI sits right at the Oversold threshold, and the MACD is actually showing some buying momentum beginning to return. Small, growth-oriented stocks like SOUN often go through violent whipsawing streaks, and the stock could be poised for a move to the upside.