How To Trade SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders! Today's session continues the shortened holiday week with a fairly active economic calendar. Traders will see the ADP Weekly Employment Change, followed shortly after by the Redbook Retail Sales data. Then, attention turns to housing with the FHFA House Price Index and the S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Home Price Index, both offering insight into housing inflation trends.

Midmorning brings additional focus points, including the 9:45AM ET MNI Chicago PMI and the 10:30AM ET Dallas Fed Services Activity report. Treasury supply remains a factor with the 4 and 8 Week Bill Announcement at 11:00AM ET. The most market-sensitive event arrives at 2:00PM ET with the release of the December FOMC Meeting Minutes, which traders will scrutinize for clues on rate path expectations and internal committee dynamics.

With lighter holiday liquidity and a dense lineup of releases, price action may be sharp and uneven throughout the session. Expect volatility spikes around data windows and the FOMC minutes as markets position ahead of year-end.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY opens the session at 687.75, where buyers will be looking to stabilize early and defend recent gains during this shortened holiday week. If price can hold above this area, an initial push into 689.10 becomes likely, with continuation opening the door toward 690.75. Sustained strength could carry SPY into 692.40, where sellers may begin to engage more actively. A strong risk-on tone into the afternoon could allow price to stretch toward 694.00 as buyers lean into momentum.

If SPY loses 687.75, sellers may test the downside quickly into 686.10. Failure to hold there could expose 684.50, an area where buyers previously showed interest. Continued weakness would bring 682.90 into focus, and if selling accelerates, price may slide toward 681.25. These lower levels are important because failure to attract buyers would signal waning confidence and open the door to broader pullback risk.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ begins the day at 620.50, with bulls attempting to maintain control after recent consolidation. A hold above this level could fuel a move into 622.00, followed by a test of 623.60. If momentum builds, QQQ may extend toward 625.25, and with stronger participation, a stretch into 626.90 is possible. Each step higher would suggest continued leadership from growth names despite lighter holiday volume.

If QQQ breaks below 620.50, sellers may press price into 619.00. A failure there could lead to a move into 617.40, where buyers will need to respond to avoid further damage. Continued downside could test 615.75, and if risk appetite fades, a deeper pullback toward 614.10 may develop before balance returns.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens at 273.00, where buyers will try to build support early in the session. If this level holds, price could advance into 274.40, followed by a move toward 275.85. Sustained buying may carry Apple into 277.25, and if broader market sentiment remains constructive, a push toward 278.75 becomes possible. These levels reflect buyers gradually regaining control in a steady fashion.

If AAPL slips under 273.00, sellers may guide price toward 271.85. Losing that level could expose 270.50, with continued weakness pulling Apple into 269.25. If selling pressure builds, price could test 267.90. These zones will matter as buyers decide whether to step back in or allow a deeper retracement.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft starts the session at 485.25, with bulls looking to defend this area after recent volatility. A push higher could lift price into 486.90, followed by a test of 488.50. If momentum improves, MSFT may extend toward 490.25, and a strong session could allow a run into 492.00. Each move higher would indicate renewed confidence in large-cap tech leadership.

If 485.25 fails, sellers may push price into 483.75. Continued weakness could drag MSFT toward 482.30, and if buyers fail to respond, a move into 480.75 becomes likely. Deeper downside pressure could bring 479.25 into play, signaling broader hesitation across the tech complex.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA opens at 188.50, with buyers attempting to hold this pivot after recent strength. A successful defense could see price move into 190.10, followed by a push toward 191.75. Continued upside momentum may carry NVDA into 193.50, and with strong participation, a stretch toward 195.25 is possible. These levels reflect buyers pressing their edge in a name known for sharp directional moves.

If NVDA breaks below 188.50, sellers may quickly test 186.95. A failure there could open the door to 185.40, with further downside bringing 183.75 into view. If selling accelerates, a move toward 182.10 may develop, highlighting how quickly sentiment can shift in this name.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet begins the day at 313.25, where bulls will look to establish support and resume the recent uptrend. Holding above this level could lead to a move into 314.80, followed by a push toward 316.35. If buyers remain active, GOOGL may extend into 318.00, and with continued strength, a test of 319.75 becomes possible. These levels show buyers methodically building higher ground.

If 313.25 fails, sellers may guide price into 311.90. Continued weakness could pull GOOGL toward 310.50, with further downside exposing 309.10. If selling pressure remains one-sided, a move toward 307.75 may develop before buyers attempt to reassert control.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta opens at 657.50, where buyers will try to defend recent gains. A push higher could lift price into 659.40, followed by a test of 661.25. Sustained buying may allow an extension toward 663.10, and if risk appetite improves, a move into 665.00 becomes possible. These advances would reflect renewed confidence after recent consolidation.

If 657.50 breaks, sellers may press price into 655.80. A failure there could lead to a move into 654.10, with continued weakness pulling META toward 652.35. If downside momentum builds, a test of 650.75 may occur, signaling fading buyer conviction.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla starts the session at 462.25, with bulls attempting to stabilize after recent swings. If support holds, price could advance into 464.00, followed by a move toward 466.25. Continued strength may allow TSLA to push into 468.50, and a strong session could stretch toward 471.00. These levels highlight buyers stepping back in after volatility.

If TSLA loses 462.25, sellers may quickly test 460.10. A breakdown there could expose 457.90, with further downside targeting 455.75. If selling accelerates, price may slide toward 453.50, underscoring how quickly momentum can shift in this high beta name.

Final Word: Stay disciplined, manage risk carefully, and remain flexible as conditions evolve.

