Broadcom Stock: Is The Rally Losing Directional Momentum?

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) entered the final stage of its 18-phase Adhishthana cycle on the daily charts on 26 December. In our previous commentary published in late May 2025, we highlighted that the stock was setting up for a bullish breakout while trading near the $230 level. Since then, the move has played out decisively, with Broadcom rallying more than 80% and printing highs near $414.

Now that the stock has reached the closing stretch of its cycle, it is worth reassessing the structure under the Adhishthana framework to understand what may lie ahead before the cycle resets.

Analysing Broadcom's Structure

In our earlier analysis, we outlined that a decisive move above $249.59, the high of the Adhishthana Himalayan Formation, would open the door for an accelerated rally. As the stock transitioned into Phase 13, that breakout materialised, triggering a sharp and sustained upside move in line with the framework.

However, with the stock now entering its final phase, the outlook becomes more nuanced. To understand why, it is essential to examine the behaviour of the Guna Triads.

Under the Adhishthana framework, Phases 14, 15, and 16 together form the Guna Triads. These phases determine whether a stock is capable of delivering a Nirvana move in Phase 18, the peak of the cycle. For such a move to emerge, the triads must display Satoguna, clean, directional, and sustainable bullish momentum.

As outlined in Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy:

"Without noticeable Satoguna in any of the triads, no Nirvana can emerge in Phase 18."

Fig.1 Broadcom Triads (Source: Adhishthana.com)

In Broadcom's case, the triads failed to exhibit this quality. While Phase 14 did feature a notable breakaway gap, a broader view shows that nearly 77.77% of the phase was spent in tight consolidation. Phases 15 and 16 extended this behaviour further, with price action remaining compressed rather than trending.

Taken together, the triads lack the sustained bullish energy required to support a Nirvana move. This suggests that the stock has likely already carved out its cyclical peak in Phase 17, rather than setting the stage for another leg higher in Phase 18.

Investor Outlook

With an uninspiring triad structure, Broadcom is more likely to spend its final phase consolidating rather than trending. This does not imply an outright bearish outlook, but it does reduce the probability of further meaningful upside in the near term.

Traders may benefit from deploying range-bound strategies through the remainder of Phase 18 and capitalising on time decay. Once the cycle resets, clearer signals should emerge regarding the stock's next directional move.

