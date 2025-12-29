ASICs Take Center Stage

The market heads into the final stretch of the year with AI hardware narratives shifting.

The ASIC Market Heats Up After Nvidia-Groq

The AI hardware conversation is shifting again after NVIDIA partnered with Groq on what's being described as a $20B opportunity tied to inference-focused compute. This underscores a growing reality in the AI stack: ASICs are no longer niche, they're becoming essential for cost-efficient, low-latency inference workloads.

GPUs still dominate training, but hyperscalers and enterprise customers are increasingly turning to purpose-built silicon to control power, depreciation, and unit economics. The takeaway isn't bearish for Nvidia, but it does confirm that AI spend is diversifying across multiple chip architectures rather than consolidating into a single winner.

Final Week of the Year, Liquidity Thins

This is the last full trading week of the year, with no half-day sessions. Markets are closed only on New Year's Day, leaving a handful of sessions where liquidity is thin and moves can be exaggerated.

In this environment, price action often reflects positioning adjustments rather than fresh conviction. Traders tend to manage exposure rather than initiate it, making breakouts and breakdowns less reliable until volume returns in January.

