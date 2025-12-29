When Markets Never Close, Risk Never Sleeps

A 24-hour equity market is often promoted as expanded access. In practice, it expands exposure. When the market never closes, investors stay at risk all the time. The pause that exists today is the only built-in protection most investors have. It gives the system time to absorb information and process events. Remove that pause and the system becomes harder to manage, not easier.

Crypto is often used as the comparison, but the comparison doesn't work. Crypto trades nonstop because it has no earnings, no disclosures, no real-world operations, and no regulated events that force valuation changes. Nothing outside the crypto ecosystem requires a timed response. Stocks do not have that freedom. Stock prices must adjust to earnings, guidance changes, accidents, investigations, leadership turnover, and any other event that affects how a business performs. That makes continuous equity trading fundamentally different.

The idea that 24-hour trading "democratizes access" is misleading. What it democratizes is risk. Everyone becomes exposed at all hours, even when they cannot monitor the market. More hours do not increase control for the average investor. They increase the amount of time something can go wrong while the investor is asleep or offline.

Volatility behaves differently because liquidity conditions change overnight. During the trading day, the market is deep a $1 million sell order is absorbed easily. Desks are staffed and market makers are active. At 3:00 AM, that same order hits a vacuum. Because overnight liquidity is thin, a relatively small trade can crash a stock price instantly. There are no natural buyers to absorb the shock. The current system forces prices to wait for the morning, when deep liquidity returns. A 24-hour market removes that buffer, allowing thin-market volatility to dictate valuations. This creates a liquidity mirage.

This shifts the advantage. Today, overnight events are processed when everyone is looking. In a nonstop market, the first reaction goes to firms that run automated systems or operate globally. Retail investors cannot respond. U.S. traders who work normal schedules cannot respond. AI does not reduce this gap. AI reacts faster, but it cannot prevent the price change created by the event. It speeds up repricing and increases the separation between automated firms and everyone else.

The market's infrastructure also depends on downtime. Margin updates, risk-model refreshes, clearing and settlement checks, surveillance reviews, collateral adjustments, and reconciliation all take place when markets are closed. These processes exist because they cannot run safely while prices are moving. Continuous trading removes the only window when this work can be done. Firms would need systems that operate continuously and do not rely on batch cycles. This is not solved by staffing. It requires redesigning how the architecture works.

Earnings and disclosures lose their structure as well. Companies release results before the open or after the close because the pause helps contain volatility. Investors and analysts use the downtime to process the information. In a 24-hour market, every earnings release becomes an active trading event. Prices move immediately. A late-night announcement has the same impact as a midday one. Blackout periods, insider trading rules, and disclosure practices rely on defined trading sessions, and those assumptions break in continuous trading.

Global liquidity also changes. Today, trading follows a predictable sequence, Asia trades, then Europe, then the United States. Liquidity clusters around each region's opening because that is when participants are active. In a market that never closes, this sequence becomes fragmented. Liquidity will still rise during local business hours, but there is no clean handoff between regions. Reactions occur whenever news breaks, not when sessions open. Market makers lose clear boundaries and must manage spreads without the structure created by openings and closings.

Retail investors lose the most protection. The overnight pause shields them from sudden moves they cannot react to. In a continuous market, prices can shift at any hour. Retail investors gain more time to trade but do not gain more ability to monitor or manage risk. Their exposure increases while their capacity to respond stays the same. They do not gain access. They gain continuous vulnerability.

A 24-hour equity market does not make trading more fair. It makes risk continuous. Volatility becomes immediate. Earnings lose structure. Institutions lose the reset period. Liquidity becomes fragmented. Retail investors lose the only buffer that protects them from information gaps. AI speeds up reactions but does not reduce the impact of real events. It only accelerates the response.

The industry can frame continuous trading as greater access, but the operational reality is clear, 24-hour markets don't democratize access. They democratize risk.

