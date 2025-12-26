Decision Time For The Santa Rally

Seasonality, precious metals, and positioning all collide as the calendar flips into the final stretch of the year...
Today officially marks the start of the Santa Claus rally window, running from December 26 through year-end. Historically, the market has never missed three Santa rallies in a row, and after back-to-back disappointments, the odds tilt toward a positive finish this year.
Setting Up for 2026
As the year winds down, the focus naturally shifts from short-term seasonality to longer-term positioning. Themes around AI infrastructure, power, software durability, and macro normalization are starting to crystallize for 2026.
We’ll be breaking down on our top picks and core themes for 2026 on The Solid Report, where we'll separate noise from opportunity and map out what really matters going forward. Tune in for the full setup.
Silver Pushes Toward All-Time Highs
Silver is pushing toward all-time highs, drawing attention across both commodity and macro circles. On one hand, strength in silver can signal rising industrial demand, especially from solar, electrification, and manufacturing.
Thanks for reading! Catch you in the next one! For more updates throughout the week, follow @WOLF_Financial
Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.