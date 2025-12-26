Decision Time For The Santa Rally

Seasonality, precious metals, and positioning all collide as the calendar flips into the final stretch of the year...

Today officially marks the start of the Santa Claus rally window, running from December 26 through year-end. Historically, the market has never missed three Santa rallies in a row, and after back-to-back disappointments, the odds tilt toward a positive finish this year.

Setting Up for 2026

As the year winds down, the focus naturally shifts from short-term seasonality to longer-term positioning. Themes around AI infrastructure, power, software durability, and macro normalization are starting to crystallize for 2026.

We’ll be breaking down on our top picks and core themes for 2026 on The Solid Report, where we'll separate noise from opportunity and map out what really matters going forward. Tune in for the full setup.

Silver Pushes Toward All-Time Highs

Silver is pushing toward all-time highs, drawing attention across both commodity and macro circles. On one hand, strength in silver can signal rising industrial demand, especially from solar, electrification, and manufacturing.

On the other hand, sharp moves in precious metals can sometimes reflect hedging behavior or concerns about fiat stability. Right now, the signal is mixed… it's not outright bearish for equities, but it's something to keep an eye on as we move into 2026.

Thanks for reading! Catch you in the next one!

